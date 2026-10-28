Carabao Cup: Max Dowman sent off as Fleetwood Town stun 10-man Arsenal 5-3 on penalties to reach quarterfinals

Arsenal suffered a shock exit from the Carabao Cup after losing 5-3 on penalties to fourth-tier Fleetwood Town following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their fourth-round encounter at Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood on Tuesday.

In one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history, Mikel Arteta's side failed to overcome a team placed 84 positions below them in the English football league pyramid.

The defeat ended Arsenal's hopes of lifting the League Cup this season, while Fleetwood secured a place in the quarterfinals for the first time in their history.

Fleetwood, who are 18th in League Two, took the lead in the 21st minute through Aaron Loupalo-Bi. The 20-year-old forward, on loan from Fulham, capitalized on an opportunity to put the hosts ahead against an Arsenal side that had made several changes to their starting XI.

Arsenal struggle to break Fleetwood's defence Despite enjoying considerable possession, Arsenal struggled to break down Fleetwood's defence in the first half. Arteta responded by introducing Martin Odegaard at the interval, and the substitution helped the visitors improve their attacking play.

Arsenal found their equalizer five minutes into the second half. Viktor Gyokeres scored in the 50th minute, getting his first goal of the season, to bring the Premier League champions back into the contest.

The Gunners subsequently created several opportunities to take the lead. However, Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch and the home side's defence kept Arsenal at bay. Kai Havertz also came close, but a Fleetwood defender cleared his effort off the line.

However, Arsenal could not convert their dominance into a second goal. Havertz missed further opportunities, while Lynch produced important saves to deny Ben White and Odegaard in the closing stages. The Fleetwood goalkeeper's interventions ensured that the match went to a penalty shootout.

Arsenal's challenge became more difficult in the 85th minute when 16-year-old Max Dowman was sent off. The youngster received a red card following an altercation with Fleetwood midfielder Harrison Neal after a challenge from the latter. Arsenal were consequently forced to finish the contest with 10 players.

Jay Lynch saves Bruno Guimaraes' penalty Fleetwood held their nerve in the shootout, converting all five attempts to complete the upset.

Arsenal initially kept pace, with Odegaard, Havertz and Gyokeres converting their respective penalties. Fleetwood also scored through Ronan Coughlan, Neal and Will Davies before Andy Cannon converted their fourth attempt.

The decisive moment arrived when Bruno Guimaraes stepped up for Arsenal's fourth penalty. Lynch read the Brazilian midfielder's effort and saved it, allowing Fleetwood to seal qualification.

Defender Conor Haughey subsequently converted Fleetwood's fifth penalty to secure a 5-3 shootout victory and send the home supporters into celebrations.

The match also witnessed an unusual interruption in the first half when a drone was spotted above Highbury Stadium. Referee Michael Salisbury temporarily stopped play while the situation was addressed. The interruption lasted approximately eight minutes.

What next for Arsenal? The Carabao Cup exit is an early setback for Arteta, whose team entered the competition as one of the favourites after winning the Premier League title.

Arsenal will now shift their attention to their remaining domestic and European commitments. The Gunners are scheduled to travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday before heading to Prague for their UEFA Champions League fixture against Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

For Fleetwood, the victory marks a significant achievement in the club's history. Manager Matt Lawlor's side had entered the contest as considerable underdogs, particularly given the difference in league standings between the two teams.