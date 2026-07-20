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Carlos Alcaraz gets first glimpse of FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of Spain vs Argentina final in New Jersey; watch video

Soanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy just before the final match between defending champions Argentina and Spain at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jul 2026, 01:46 AM IST
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Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon present the FIFA World Cup Trophy before the final match.
Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz and South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon present the FIFA World Cup Trophy before the final match.(REUTERS)

Spanish tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz got the first glimpse of FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the high-octane summit clash between Spain and Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday. The 23-year-old along with South Korean actor Jung Ho-yeon walked into the pitch with the Louis Vuitton suitcase to unveil the trophy.

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Alcaraz and Ho-yeon opened the suitcase to unveil the trophy to the entire crowd. Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final against Germany lifted the World Cup trophy first, followed by Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning member Mario Kempes.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina Live, FIFA WC final: ESP 0-0 ARG in cagey first half

Meanwhile, Argentina are aiming for their fourth World Cup title, having won it in 1978, 1896 and 2022. If Argentina win, they would go on level with with Germany and Italy and one behind record five-time champions Brazil. Spain are aiming to win a second World Cup after 2010.

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Meanwhile, Argentina's Lionel Messi became the oldest outfield player to play in the final of the World Cup at 39 years. He is also the second player after Brazil's Cafu to feature in three different World Cup finals and the first captain to lead his national team in three World Cup summit clashes.

Previously, Messi led Argentina in the 2014 and 2022 World Cup finals. While Argentina lost to Germany in 2014, but defeated France in Qatar four years ago. He started the final on eight goals at the tournament, two behind France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina: List of teenagers to start in a FIFA World Cup final

Carlos Alcaraz set for Cincinnati Open return

On hi own game, Alcaraz has entered next month’s Cincinnati Open as he targets a return from a wrist injury, tournament organisers said. The seven-time Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his French Open crown and also missed Wimbledon as he continued his recovery.

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Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and South Koean actress Hoyeon with The Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk inside the stadium before the match.

But the world no.3 is set to defend his title in Cincinnati in August, marking his return for the first time since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April. Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati Open title after Jannik Sinner retired from the final. Top ranked Sinner will also compete in Cincinnati.

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The Italian has won all five ATP Masters 1000 events played this year and successfully defended his Wimbledon crown this month, with Alcaraz sidelined by injury. The Cincinnati Open will be held from August 13-23.

Also Read | ‘Only a fool bets against Messi’: Experts share Spain vs Argentina prediction

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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