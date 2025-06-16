Carlos Alcaraz's huge Trent Alexander-Arnold verdict ahead of Real Madrid's Club World Cup opener; ‘pretty sure he's…’

Tennis star and a Real Madrid super fan Carlos Alcaraz made a massive statement on Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Englishman made a move to the La Liga giants recently ahead of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Under new manager Xabi Alonso, Alexander-Arnold could be handed a potential Real Madrid debut on June 19 against Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Hilal.

Alexander-Arnold, who graduated at Liverpool academy before spending a considerable time with the senior team, recently lifted the English Premier League. However, the right-back opted to run down his contract with Liverpool and join Real Madrid.

“It's great having him at Real Madrid,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying to BBC Sport. “I'm pretty sure he's going to be the best (right back in the world)!” Alcaraz, who recently clinched the French Open men's singles title, also spoke highly of Alexander-Arnold for his Spanish.

"If I meet him one day, I will speak with him in Spanish. His Spanish is pretty, pretty good. It surprised me when I heard it. It's not easy when you are standing in front of a new club, new president, new teammate, new everyone. Speaking another language and being able to do it like this, respect to him," added the 22-year-old.

Real Madrid's schedule at Club World Cup 2025 Real Madrid have been drawn in Group H in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 alongside Al-Hilal, Mexico's Pachuca FC and Austrian side Salzburg. After their match against Al-Hilal, Real Madrid face Pachua on June 23 and Salzburg four days later.

