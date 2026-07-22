Casemiro joins Inter Miami as free agent: Brazilian midfielder links up with Messi in MLS

Inter Miami have completed the signing of experienced Brazilian midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer, adding another high-profile name to their already star-studded roster.

The 34-year-old arrives after his Manchester United contract expired at the end of June. He will stay with the South Florida club through the 2027 Major League Soccer season, with an option to extend the deal until June 2029.

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From Old Trafford to Miami Casemiro announced his decision to leave Manchester United back in January. The former Real Madrid star spent four seasons in the Premier League after joining United from the Spanish giants in 2022.

Now he turns the page and heads to MLS, where he will share the dressing room with Lionel Messi and other established names.

“What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the Club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me,” Casemiro said in a statement to club media.

“I am incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust, not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well.

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“All I can say is thank you, and I’ll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me.”

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Not a designated player Interestingly, Casemiro will not take up one of Inter Miami’s three Designated Player spots. Those positions are already filled by Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and German Berterame.

This means the club can still keep financial flexibility under MLS rules while adding a proven midfield leader.

Discovery rights and tampering claim Notably, both Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy reached out to Casemiro’s camp in March.

Inter Miami later acquired Casemiro’s discovery rights from the Galaxy. However, the league is still looking into tampering allegations after the Galaxy filed a formal claim.

“While Inter Miami CF and the LA Galaxy have reached a settlement for the Discovery Priority to sign Casemiro, the terms will be released upon conclusion of the tampering investigation,” an MLS statement confirmed.

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Also Read | FIFA deletes Leandro Paredes' red card after reviewing World Cup final scuffle

Fresh off World Cup duty Casemiro joins Miami after representing Brazil at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Selecao reached the round of 16 before a narrow 2-1 defeat to Norway ended their campaign.

The midfielder’s experience and leadership will be valuable as Inter Miami push for silverware in the coming seasons.

With Messi still the face of the franchise and players like De Paul already in place, Casemiro’s arrival strengthens the midfield and brings more Champions League and World Cup pedigree to the MLS.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.