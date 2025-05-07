In the 24th minute of extra time, with Inter back in front, Barça’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal cut inside from the right flank, shifted onto his left foot and the entire stadium seemed to know what was coming next. Just as Yamal had done to such devastating effect in the first leg, Yamal curled a shot to the far post and waited for the net to bulge. Only this time, Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer launched his 6-foot frame to his right and, floating several feet off the ground, pawed the ball away with his right hand. Even Yamal had been convinced it was going in.