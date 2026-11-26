Real Madrid sit alone at the top of the Champions League table after Matchday 5 with a perfect record of five wins. The Spanish side lead Paris Saint-Germain by two points after the holders dropped points for the first time this season. Barcelona and Liverpool both climbed the standings with comfortable wins.
Real Madrid highlighted their position at the summit with a 5-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabéu. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe (twice) and Vinícius Júnior were all on the scoresheet after Ivan Perišić had given PSV an early penalty lead. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Roma, with Mario Hermoso and a late Donyell Malen penalty cancelling out goals from Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembele.
Barcelona beat Sabah 4-1 away, while Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners at Club Brugge, powered by a brace from Alexander Isak and a goal from Florian Wirtz. Real Betis won 2-0 at Slovan Bratislava, Inter defeated Stuttgart 2-0, and Atletico Madrid saw off Viking 2-0.
Elsewhere, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City shared the points in a 2-2 draw with Napoli, and Lille pulled off a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. Sporting CP and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.
1. Real Madrid – 15 points (+10)
2. PSG – 13 points (+15)
3. Como – 12 points (+14)
4. Barcelona – 12 points (+11)
5. Liverpool – 12 points (+7)
6. Real Betis – 12 points (+4)
7. Arsenal – 11 points (+5)
8. Manchester City – 10 points (+5)
9. Sporting CP – 10 points (+4)
10. Borussia Dortmund – 10 points (+2)
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Club Brugge and Galatasaray sit on nine points in 11th to 14th. Bayern Munich and Fenerbahçe are next on eight points, followed by Stuttgart, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt on seven. LASK, Porto, RB Leipzig and Villarreal occupy 21st to 24th on six points. Roma are 25th on five, while Shakhtar Donetsk, Viking, Napoli, Lille and PSV sit on four points. AEK Athens, Feyenoord, Sabah and Lens have three points each; Slavia Prague have one, and Slovan Bratislava remain bottom with zero points.
The top eight sides will qualify directly for the round of 16. Teams finishing ninth to 24th will enter the knockout play-offs, while the bottom 12 will be eliminated.
Real Madrid are the only team with a 100 per cent record after five matches. Barcelona and Liverpool both improved their positions with strong away wins, while Arsenal remain unbeaten but dropped points against Dortmund.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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