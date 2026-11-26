Real Madrid sit alone at the top of the Champions League table after Matchday 5 with a perfect record of five wins. The Spanish side lead Paris Saint-Germain by two points after the holders dropped points for the first time this season. Barcelona and Liverpool both climbed the standings with comfortable wins.
Real Madrid highlighted their position at the summit with a 5-1 thrashing of PSV Eindhoven at the Bernabéu. Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe (twice) and Vinícius Júnior were all on the scoresheet after Ivan Perišić had given PSV an early penalty lead. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Roma, with Mario Hermoso and a late Donyell Malen penalty cancelling out goals from Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembele.
Barcelona beat Sabah 4-1 away, while Liverpool ran out 3-0 winners at Club Brugge, powered by a brace from Alexander Isak and a goal from Florian Wirtz. Real Betis won 2-0 at Slovan Bratislava, Inter defeated Stuttgart 2-0, and Atletico Madrid saw off Viking 2-0.
Elsewhere, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City shared the points in a 2-2 draw with Napoli, and Lille pulled off a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. Sporting CP and Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.
1. Real Madrid – 15 points (+10)
2. PSG – 13 points (+15)
3. Como – 12 points (+14)
4. Barcelona – 12 points (+11)
5. Liverpool – 12 points (+7)
6. Real Betis – 12 points (+4)
7. Arsenal – 11 points (+5)
8. Manchester City – 10 points (+5)
9. Sporting CP – 10 points (+4)
10. Borussia Dortmund – 10 points (+2)
Aston Villa, Inter Milan, Club Brugge and Galatasaray sit on nine points in 11th to 14th. Bayern Munich and Fenerbahçe are next on eight points, followed by Stuttgart, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Bodø/Glimt on seven. LASK, Porto, RB Leipzig and Villarreal occupy 21st to 24th on six points. Roma are 25th on five, while Shakhtar Donetsk, Viking, Napoli, Lille and PSV sit on four points. AEK Athens, Feyenoord, Sabah and Lens have three points each; Slavia Prague have one, and Slovan Bratislava remain bottom with zero points.
The top eight sides will qualify directly for the round of 16. Teams finishing ninth to 24th will enter the knockout play-offs, while the bottom 12 will be eliminated.
Real Madrid are the only team with a 100 per cent record after five matches. Barcelona and Liverpool both improved their positions with strong away wins, while Arsenal remain unbeaten but dropped points against Dortmund.