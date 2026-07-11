Who is Charles De Ketelaere? Belgium ace scores first goal vs Spain in FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal

Belgium has finally broken Spain's iron defense at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Charles De Ketelaere headed home the opener in the 41st minute of their quarterfinal clash at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday, July 10.

The strike made Belgium the first team to score against Spain in the entire tournament. It ended Spain's six-match clean sheet streak, the longest ever in World Cup history.

How Charles De Ketelaere found the net After soaking up early pressure, Belgium created their first clear chance. Timothy Castagne whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right. De Ketelaere rose unmarked and powered a header past Unai Simon. The Spanish keeper had gone 609 minutes without conceding before the match. That run stretched to 649 minutes until the Belgian attack broke through.

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The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Red Devils and their fans. What had been a tense, goalless battle suddenly tilted in Belgium's favor just before half-time.

Who is Charles De Ketelaere? Charles de Ketelaere is a 25-year-old Belgian attacker who can play as a striker or attacking midfielder. He is currently with Atalanta in Serie A, where he has scored 10 goals in 64 appearances since joining from AC Milan in 2024.

He arrived at Milan aged 19 after making his name at Club Brugge, where he netted 19 goals in 90 games.

At international level, de Ketelaere has 35 caps for Belgium and nine goals.

Charles De Ketelaere's form in knockouts This was the third goal for Charles De Ketelaere in his last two games. He scored twice in the round-of-16 win over the United States. The star forward has become Belgium's go-to man in the air and in key moments.

Belgium's attack looks the most potent left in the tournament. They have scored 13 goals in their past four matches. Eight of those came in the knockout stage, the highest total of any remaining team. Their forward line keeps producing, no matter the opponent.

Spain's historic run ends Unai Simon and the Spanish back line had looked untouchable. Six straight shutouts and hundreds of minutes without a goal had set a new World Cup benchmark. De Ketelaere's header finally punched a hole in that wall.

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What comes next in the 2026 FIFA World Cup The knockout stage is single-elimination. The 32 teams left battle in a fixed bracket until a champion is crowned.

Already played: France beat Morocco on July 9 in Foxborough. Spain and Belgium meet in Inglewood. Still to come on July 11: Norway vs England in Miami and Argentina vs Switzerland in Kansas City.