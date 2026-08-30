Chelsea land Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on three-year deal

Five-time English Premier League champions Chelsea on Sunday announced the signing of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa. Martinez has signed with Chelsea on a three-year contract, an official club statement said. “I’m delighted to be at this football club,” Martinez said via the club statement.

"Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make, and I’m just over the moon - I can’t wait to get started," the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner added.

Martinez joining Chelsea means that his six-year stint with Aston Villa officially comes to an end. During his time with Aston Villa, he helped the club clinch the UEFA Europa League title earlier this year in May.

Aston Villa also qualified for the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season, the 2024-25 season and the upcoming season as well. Martinez was the goalkeeper when Aston Villa famously thrashed Liverpool 7-2 in the Premier League in October 2020.

Emiliano Martinez's pre-Aston Villa days Before joining Aston Villa in 2020, Martinez had spent a decade with Arsenal, joining their youth setup in August 2010 when he was 17 years old. He was sent on loan spells to six different clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He eventually got his breakthrough with the Gunners in June 2020, when he stepped in for an injured Bernd Leno in the FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United. Arsenal won that match 2-1. Martinez then switched to Aston Villa seeking regular opportunities in the starting XI.

Martinez vowed to give it his best for Chelsea, who failed to qualify for the upcoming UEFA Champions League season after finishing 10th in the Premier League last season.

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do, and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match... I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates, and the supporters proud," the 33-year-old explained.

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Martinez's arrival at Chelsea comes at a time when Robert Sanchez has faced criticism following his underwhelming performance in the London club's 3-2 win over Fulham on Monday.