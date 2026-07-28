Chelsea lead race for Jordan Henderson transfer from Brentford on free deal

Chelsea are pushing ahead with plans to sign experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford this summer. The 36-year-old England international has emerged as a key target for the Stamford Bridge club as they look to add leadership and know-how to a young squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Notably, Chelsea stand as the frontrunners for Henderson’s signature, with several other Premier League clubs also showing interest. Brentford are prepared to let the midfielder leave on a free transfer. The situation remains friendly, and Henderson still has one year left on the deal he signed after joining the Bees as a free agent from Ajax last summer.

Why Chelsea want the veteran midfielder After focusing heavily on young talent in recent years, Chelsea have shifted approach this window. The club has already been linked with Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, 35, and earlier made an unsuccessful bid for Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka. Interest has also been shown in Manchester City defender John Stones.

Jordan Henderson’s arrival would fit this new drive for experienced heads. He made 22 Premier League starts for Brentford last season and appeared another 10 times from the bench. Before that he played 57 games across two years at Ajax following his spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain brings a strong track record. He came through the ranks at Sunderland, joined Liverpool in 2011, and spent 12 seasons at Anfield. There he lifted the Premier League title and Champions League while making 492 appearances and serving as club captain.

Thomas Tuchel selected him for England’s 2026 World Cup squad. Henderson suffered a broken left arm after slipping while climbing an advertising board during the last-16 win over Mexico in Mexico City. He underwent surgery but stayed with the team through to the semi-final defeat by Argentina.

How the move fits Chelsea’s plans Chelsea allowed midfielder Andrey Santos to join Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50 million earlier this summer. Alonso has already brought in Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a big fee and Marco Palestra from Atalanta. The squad is currently on a pre-season tour in Australia, where they face Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham before a match against Juventus in Hong Kong.

While Jordan Henderson still offers quality on the pitch, the main attraction appears to be his experience in the dressing room and ability to set high standards. Questions remain about how much game time he would receive behind established midfielders such as Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and others, especially with no European football this season. At 36 he is unlikely to be a long-term solution, but for the immediate future he could provide valuable guidance.