Chelsea lead race for Jordan Henderson transfer from Brentford on free deal

Chelsea are pushing ahead with plans to sign experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford this summer. The 36-year-old England international has emerged as a key target for the Stamford Bridge club as they look to add leadership and know-how to a young squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

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Notably, Chelsea stand as the frontrunners for Henderson’s signature, with several other Premier League clubs also showing interest. Brentford are prepared to let the midfielder leave on a free transfer. The situation remains friendly, and Henderson still has one year left on the deal he signed after joining the Bees as a free agent from Ajax last summer.

Why Chelsea want the veteran midfielder After focusing heavily on young talent in recent years, Chelsea have shifted approach this window. The club has already been linked with Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, 35, and earlier made an unsuccessful bid for Sunderland’s Granit Xhaka. Interest has also been shown in Manchester City defender John Stones.

Jordan Henderson’s arrival would fit this new drive for experienced heads. He made 22 Premier League starts for Brentford last season and appeared another 10 times from the bench. Before that he played 57 games across two years at Ajax following his spell in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq.

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The former Liverpool captain brings a strong track record. He came through the ranks at Sunderland, joined Liverpool in 2011, and spent 12 seasons at Anfield. There he lifted the Premier League title and Champions League while making 492 appearances and serving as club captain.

Thomas Tuchel selected him for England’s 2026 World Cup squad. Henderson suffered a broken left arm after slipping while climbing an advertising board during the last-16 win over Mexico in Mexico City. He underwent surgery but stayed with the team through to the semi-final defeat by Argentina.

How the move fits Chelsea’s plans Chelsea allowed midfielder Andrey Santos to join Manchester United in a deal worth up to £50 million earlier this summer. Alonso has already brought in Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a big fee and Marco Palestra from Atalanta. The squad is currently on a pre-season tour in Australia, where they face Western Sydney Wanderers and Tottenham before a match against Juventus in Hong Kong.

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While Jordan Henderson still offers quality on the pitch, the main attraction appears to be his experience in the dressing room and ability to set high standards. Questions remain about how much game time he would receive behind established midfielders such as Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and others, especially with no European football this season. At 36 he is unlikely to be a long-term solution, but for the immediate future he could provide valuable guidance.

Bringing in a proven Premier League leader on a free transfer would give Alonso another seasoned voice as he shapes his side for the new campaign.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.