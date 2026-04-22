Chelsea sack head coach Liam Rosenior after just 107 days in charge; Blues appoint Calum McFarlane on interim basis

Chelsea have sacked head coach Liam Rosenior on Wednesday after just 107 days in charge, bringing an end to the 41-year-old's dismal run at the helm. The announcement came after Chelsea's 0-3 loss to Brighton in the English Premier League and was made on Chelsea's official website.

Rosenior, appointed on January 6, was brought as a successor for Enzo Maresca, who made a shock departure on the New Year's Day. Rosenior had left Blue's sister club Strasbourg and signed a five-and-a-half year deal with an option of extending for a year more.

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“Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior,” the Premier League club said in a statement. "On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

“This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future,” the statement added.

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Calum McFarlane has been appointed on an interim basis. “Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup,” it added.

Chelsea's performance under Liam Rosenior Under Rosenior, Chelsea played 23 games, winning 11, losing 10 and drawing twice. It is believed that Chelsea's five successive defeats in the Premier League forced the the club's management to axe Rosenior. Notably, Chelsea even failed to score at least once in any of the five defeats.

The dismal run has left the club's hopes of a Champions League qualification hanging by a thread. Currently, Chelsea are placed seventh in the Premier League with 48 points - 13 wins, 9 draws and 12 losses. Their loss against Brighton has left Chelsea seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot with a game in hand.

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Under Rosenior, Chelsea lost to Arsenal in a Carabao Cup semifinal and suffered a heavy 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

What's at stake for Calum McFarlane? This is not the first time McFarlane is taking the charge of Chelsea on an interim basis. He had earlier stepped in after Maresca left, and oversaw a defeat to Fulham and draw against Manchester City. His first assignment will be the FA Cup semifinal clash against Leeds United at Wembley.

Although McFarlane has been handed an interim contract, several media reports suggest the names of Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Edin Terzic among the candidates as a replacement for Rosenior