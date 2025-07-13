Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final live streaming: How to watch, CHE vs PSG probable XIs

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to add another global title in their cabinet this season when the Ligue 1 giants take in Premier League club Chelsea when they take on for one last time in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The high-octane clash will be a battle of European champions after PSG are coming after winning the UEFA Champions League, beating Inter Milan in the final. Chelsea, on the other hand, have won the UEFA Conference League, beating Real Betis in the summit clash.

Also Read | Watch: Musiala suffers serious leg injury after collision with Donnarumma

In the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, PSG's only loss came against Botafogo in the group clash. Chelsea, too have lost once, suffering a 1-3 defeat against Flamengo.

Chelsea vs PSG head-to-head In total, Chelsea have played eight matches against PSG. While the Blues won two games while PSG emerged victorious thrice. Three games have ended in draws. In FIFA Club World Cup, Chelsea reached the final twice - in 2012 and 2021.

The Blues were handed a 0-1 defeat by Brazilian side Corinthians in the 2012 final. Chelsea's only FIFA Club World Cup title came in 2021, when they defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time.

Chelsea vs PSG match details Date: July 13

Venue: MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

Time: 12:30 AM IST (July 14)

Chelsea vs PSG predicted line-ups Chelsea: Sanchez (gk), James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Nkunku, Palmer, Neto, Pedro

PSG: Donnarumma (gk), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue