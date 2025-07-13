FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final, Chelsea vs PSG LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain aim for second title of season in New Jersey

Having already won the UEFA Champions League for the first time a few months ago, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to add another first to their tally when they take on Chelsea in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.
Both PSG and Chelsea have been dominate sides in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with only one loss each. In the semifinals, PSG rout Real Madrid 4-0 while Chelsea got better of Serie A side Fluminense.
While PSG are yet to win a FIFA Club World Cup title, Chelsea are two-time finalists. Their first FIFA Club World Cup final came in 2012 when they lost to Corinthians of Brazil. Nine years later, Chelsea once again made it to the summit clash, beating Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time.
The Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on DAZN app and website. Unfortunately, no TV channels will telecast the Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final in India.
The Chelsea vs PSG final will be attended by several high-profile individuals, including US President Donald Trump and his wife Melanie Trump at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Chelsea: Sanchez (gk), James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Nkunku, Palmer, Neto, Pedro
PSG: Donnarumma (gk), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue
In total, Chelsea have played eight matches against PSG. While the Blues won two games while PSG emerged victorious thrice. Three games have ended in draws.
Chelsea and PSG have lost just once in FIFA Club World Cup 2025. While PSG lost to Botafogo, Chelsea suffered defeat against Flamengo. Both the losses came in the group stage.
For the record, Chelsea have played in the finals of FIFA Club World Cup twice in 2012 and 2021. In 2012, Chelsea lost to Corinthians while in 2021, the Blues defeated Palmeiras to claim their first and last title so far. This PSG's maiden appearance in FIFA Club World Cup final.
Chelsea are coming into the game on the back of a semifinal win over Fluminense. On the other hand, PSG humiliated Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal clash.
