FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final, Chelsea vs PSG LIVE: Paris Saint-Germain aim for second title of season in New Jersey

Having already won the UEFA Champions League for the first time a few months ago, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will aim to add another first to their tally when they take on Chelsea in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Both PSG and Chelsea have been dominate sides in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 with only one loss each. In the semifinals, PSG rout Real Madrid 4-0 while Chelsea got better of Serie A side Fluminense.

While PSG are yet to win a FIFA Club World Cup title, Chelsea are two-time finalists. Their first FIFA Club World Cup final came in 2012 when they lost to Corinthians of Brazil. Nine years later, Chelsea once again made it to the summit clash, beating Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time.

Chelsea Vs PSG live streaming details

The Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final will be live streamed on DAZN app and website. Unfortunately, no TV channels will telecast the Chelsea vs PSG FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final in India.