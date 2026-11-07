Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal: Brison Fernandes ends Marina Machan's 270-minute wait for a goal in ISL 2026-27

Brison Fernandes ended Chennaiyin FC's 270-minute wait for a goal in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday when the 25-year-old found the back of the net against East Bengal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Chennaiyin came into this match on the back of just two draws in four matches and no goals in the last three games.

Advertisement

Needing a perfect start, Chennaiyin opened the scoring in just the fourth minute. Latching onto a ball from the middle, Madih Talal cheekily left it for Brison, after recieving a cross from Irfan Yadwad on the right. The 25-year-old Brison, who was left unmarked, made no mistake in slotting the ball home past East Bengal goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.

Notably, before the East Bengal game, Chennaiyin FC had as many as 72 shots on goal with just one conversion. Chennaiyin's only goal in ISL 2026-27 before the East Bengal match came against FC Goa in their campaign opener in a drawn encounter. It was Brison's first goal in ISL 2026-27.

Brison, who started his ISL career with FC Goa and moved to Chennaiyin only in 2026. The Indian forward added more misery for the defending champions with his second strike just 14 minute later. penetrating into the box from the left, Brison curled past Gill to double Chennaiyin's lead.

Advertisement

Brison Fernandes' breakthrough 2025 Brison started his career with decades-old Goan club Salgaocar at the U-14 level. In 2016, Brison joined FC Goal and played for their reserves team in the Goa Pro League and Reliance Foundation Development League. Five years later, Brison was promoted to the senior team and made his ISL debut came in 2022, coming in as a substitute in a 0-2 loss to Mumbai City FC.

Advertisement

His first ISL goal came in 2022 season, in a 3–0 home win against Jamshedpur FC. Brison's breakthrough season came in 2025, where he scored twice against Odisha FC in an away win at the Kalinga Stadium to become the first domestic player to score consecutive braces in the ISL.

Also Read | Who is Aké Arnaud Loba? Striker whose brace gave East Bengal lead vs Inter Kashi

Brison etched his name into Goan football history books when he scored India's first-ever goal in AFC Champions League Two competition, in a group stage encounter against Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr FC in 2025. Notably, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al Nassr.

Advertisement

However, Ronaldo didn't travel to India for that game. Instead, that Al Nassr team had the likes of former Liverpool and Senegal striker Sadio Mane and Portuguese João Félix, who had played for Barcelona, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid among top clubs.

Chennaiyin FC vs East bengal starting line-ups East Bengal: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Lalchungnunga, Vishnu PV, Dani Ramirez, Diego Zivulic, Jeakson Singh, Jay Gupta, Bipin Singh, Sandip Mandi, Mohammed Rashid (C), Ake Loba

Chennaiyin FC: Mohammed Nawaz (GK) (C), P C Dinpuia, Nuno Reis, Muhammed Saheef, Ramon Tanque, Nikola Stojanovic, Madih Talal, Ayush Chhetri, Irfan Yadwad, Namgyal Bhutia, Brison Fernandes

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in