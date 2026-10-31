Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters standings: Goalless southern derby leaves CFC 11th and KBFC 6th in ISL 2026-27

The Indian Super League’s Southern derby delivered intensity but no goals, as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The result leaves Kerala Blasters sixth in the ISL 2026-27 table with five points from four matches, while Chennaiyin remain 11th on just two points.
The match was a physical, high-pressing contest watched by a large home crowd of Marina Machans and a vocal travelling Manjappada section. Chennaiyin controlled large spells, creating the better chances in the first half through efforts from Madih Talal and Irfan Yadwad that were saved by Amrinder Singh.
The game turned on a 51st-minute penalty. Irfan Yadwad handled the ball after a cross from Adrian Luna, and the Blasters midfielder stepped up. Luna sent Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way, but his shot struck the post and went wide. Later, Yadwad rattled the crossbar with a curling effort, and Amrinder produced a late one-on-one save to preserve the draw.
Frustration boiled over in stoppage time. Chennaiyin’s Emmanuel Imanishimwe received a second yellow, while Kerala Blasters’ Andre Green was shown a straight red after a heated exchange. Both teams finished with ten men.
The point moves Kerala Blasters to six points from one win, two draws and one loss (goals 3-4, goal difference -1). Chennaiyin sit on two points from four matches (0 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses, goals 1-4, goal difference -3).
Chennaiyin opened the season with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa but have since failed to score in three consecutive matches, losing 0-2 to Bengaluru FC and 0-1 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant before this stalemate. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have now recorded back-to-back goalless draws after their earlier results included a win over Inter Kashi and a heavy defeat to NorthEast United.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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