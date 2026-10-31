Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters standings: Goalless southern derby leaves CFC 11th and KBFC 6th in ISL 2026-27

The Indian Super League’s Southern derby delivered intensity but no goals, as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The result leaves Kerala Blasters sixth in the ISL 2026-27 table with five points from four matches, while Chennaiyin remain 11th on just two points.
The match was a physical, high-pressing contest watched by a large home crowd of Marina Machans and a vocal travelling Manjappada section. Chennaiyin controlled large spells, creating the better chances in the first half through efforts from Madih Talal and Irfan Yadwad that were saved by Amrinder Singh.
The game turned on a 51st-minute penalty. Irfan Yadwad handled the ball after a cross from Adrian Luna, and the Blasters midfielder stepped up. Luna sent Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way, but his shot struck the post and went wide. Later, Yadwad rattled the crossbar with a curling effort, and Amrinder produced a late one-on-one save to preserve the draw.
Frustration boiled over in stoppage time. Chennaiyin’s Emmanuel Imanishimwe received a second yellow, while Kerala Blasters’ Andre Green was shown a straight red after a heated exchange. Both teams finished with ten men.
The point moves Kerala Blasters to six points from one win, two draws and one loss (goals 3-4, goal difference -1). Chennaiyin sit on two points from four matches (0 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses, goals 1-4, goal difference -3).
Chennaiyin opened the season with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa but have since failed to score in three consecutive matches, losing 0-2 to Bengaluru FC and 0-1 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant before this stalemate. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have now recorded back-to-back goalless draws after their earlier results included a win over Inter Kashi and a heavy defeat to NorthEast United.
(More to follow)