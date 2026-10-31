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Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters standings: Goalless southern derby leaves CFC 11th and KBFC 6th in ISL 2026-27

The Southern derby once again lived up to its reputation for intensity and atmosphere, even without a goal. Both teams now turn their attention to recovering from the disciplinary issues and finding the finishing touch that has been missing so far in the 2026-27 season.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Oct 2026, 09:53 PM IST
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Goalless southern derby leaves CFC 11th and KBFC 6th in ISL 2026-27
Goalless southern derby leaves CFC 11th and KBFC 6th in ISL 2026-27(ISL/X)
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The Indian Super League’s Southern derby delivered intensity but no goals, as Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. The result leaves Kerala Blasters sixth in the ISL 2026-27 table with five points from four matches, while Chennaiyin remain 11th on just two points.

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What happened in the Southern Derby?

The match was a physical, high-pressing contest watched by a large home crowd of Marina Machans and a vocal travelling Manjappada section. Chennaiyin controlled large spells, creating the better chances in the first half through efforts from Madih Talal and Irfan Yadwad that were saved by Amrinder Singh.

The game turned on a 51st-minute penalty. Irfan Yadwad handled the ball after a cross from Adrian Luna, and the Blasters midfielder stepped up. Luna sent Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way, but his shot struck the post and went wide. Later, Yadwad rattled the crossbar with a curling effort, and Amrinder produced a late one-on-one save to preserve the draw.

Frustration boiled over in stoppage time. Chennaiyin’s Emmanuel Imanishimwe received a second yellow, while Kerala Blasters’ Andre Green was shown a straight red after a heated exchange. Both teams finished with ten men.

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Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters standings after four games

The point moves Kerala Blasters to six points from one win, two draws and one loss (goals 3-4, goal difference -1). Chennaiyin sit on two points from four matches (0 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses, goals 1-4, goal difference -3).

Chennaiyin opened the season with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa but have since failed to score in three consecutive matches, losing 0-2 to Bengaluru FC and 0-1 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant before this stalemate. Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, have now recorded back-to-back goalless draws after their earlier results included a win over Inter Kashi and a heavy defeat to NorthEast United.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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