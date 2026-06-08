Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match gets abandoned

A friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine was stopped in the 65th minute after midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch. Footage showed him grabbing his chest before he fell. Players and staff immediately called for medical help as he lay on the ground. The game was called off shortly after.

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Eriksen conscious and doing well after collapse The Danish national team confirmed on social media that Eriksen is conscious and doing well under the circumstances. They also stated that the match had been called off. National team doctor Morton Boesen gave a clear update on the player’s condition.

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"He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly," Boesen said. He added that Eriksen walked off the pitch by himself. “Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself. As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should.”

Boesen continued with more details, "He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him. He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident. We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital. But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was okay."

Christian Eriksen’s previous on-field health scare This incident reminded many fans of Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in 2021. At that time, he received CPR on the pitch and was stretchered off the field. He later had a pacemaker fitted. The quick medical response and positive update this time brought some relief to supporters and teammates.

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Importance of friendly matches Friendlies give national teams important minutes to build chemistry and test players. Neither Denmark nor Ukraine have qualified for the World Cup, so these games help keep the squad sharp. The early end to this match means both teams missed out on a full session, but safety came first when the medical emergency happened.

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FAQs 1: Why was the Denmark vs Ukraine match abandoned? The match was called off in the 65th minute after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after grabbing his chest. Medical staff rushed to him immediately.

2: How is Christian Eriksen now? Eriksen is conscious and doing well. He was briefly unconscious but regained consciousness quickly, walked off the pitch himself, and his pacemaker responded as expected. He is undergoing further hospital tests.

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3: Has Eriksen collapsed before? Yes. He collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in 2021. He received CPR on the pitch, was stretchered off, and later had a pacemaker fitted.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.