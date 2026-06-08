Christian Eriksen health update: Denmark team doctor shares fresh status after ex-Man United star collapses during match

A day after collapsing on the ground mid-match, Christian Eriksen is “in good spirits” and is recovering well, the Denmark team doctor informed via a social media post on Monday. The 34-year-old clutched his chest with both hands in an off-the-ball action before dropping to the ground in the 65th minute of Denmark’s FIFA friendly against Ukraine in Odense.

This was Eriksen's second such collapse after five years. The midfielder walked off the pitch himself after being attended by the team physicians and underwent tests at the Odense University Hospital, the Danish Football Federation had informed.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match abandoned

In the latest update shared by Dr. Morten Boesen, Eriksen will be discharged from the hospital soon. “I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home,” Boesen said in a statement shared by Denmark football team on Instagram.

“We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them.,” Boesen added. Denmark did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After Eriksen fell on the ground, visuals showed the Danish footballer lying on the ground surrounded by worried-looking players. Ukraine's coaching staff were seen waving medical personnel onto the field.

Christian Eriksen's first heart issue Christian Eriksen's first encounter with collapse on the pitch first took place in 2021, in Denmark's Euro 2022 opener against Finland. He was immediately taken off the ground and was admitted in a hospital.

Also Read | Why Japan are considered to be a dark horse at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The Danish footballer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator in the months after suffering a cardiac arrest during that game. He returned to playing less than a year after that incident with Brentford in the Premier League in 2022 as a free agent.

Following his stint with Brentford, Eriksen joined Manchester United. His current team is Wolfsburg in Germany, where he has a contract through the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, Denmark's match against Ukraine was offically abandoned by the referee in the 79th minute.

Denmark was leading 2-1 at that time. The decision to abandon the game came after the referees spoke with the coaches of both teams. While Eriksen was being treated, there was initially a hush in the crowd before a chant of "Eriksen, Eriksen" went around the stadium.

Also Read | FIFA takes AI help to safeguard all 48 teams from social media abuse at 2026 WC