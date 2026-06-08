Christian Eriksen health update: Denmark team doctor shares fresh status after ex-Man United star collapses during match

A day after collapsing on the ground mid-match, Christian Eriksen is “in good spirits” and is recovering well, the Denmark team doctor informed via a social media post on Monday. The 34-year-old clutched his chest with both hands in an off-the-ball action before dropping to the ground in the 65th minute of Denmark’s FIFA friendly against Ukraine in Odense.

Advertisement

This was Eriksen's second such collapse after five years. The midfielder walked off the pitch himself after being attended by the team physicians and underwent tests at the Odense University Hospital, the Danish Football Federation had informed.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match abandoned

In the latest update shared by Dr. Morten Boesen, Eriksen will be discharged from the hospital soon. “I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well. He is with his family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home,” Boesen said in a statement shared by Denmark football team on Instagram.

“We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them.,” Boesen added. Denmark did not qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After Eriksen fell on the ground, visuals showed the Danish footballer lying on the ground surrounded by worried-looking players. Ukraine's coaching staff were seen waving medical personnel onto the field.

Advertisement

Christian Eriksen's first heart issue Christian Eriksen's first encounter with collapse on the pitch first took place in 2021, in Denmark's Euro 2022 opener against Finland. He was immediately taken off the ground and was admitted in a hospital.

Also Read | Why Japan are considered to be a dark horse at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The Danish footballer was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator in the months after suffering a cardiac arrest during that game. He returned to playing less than a year after that incident with Brentford in the Premier League in 2022 as a free agent.

Advertisement

Following his stint with Brentford, Eriksen joined Manchester United. His current team is Wolfsburg in Germany, where he has a contract through the 2026-27 season. Meanwhile, Denmark's match against Ukraine was offically abandoned by the referee in the 79th minute.

Denmark was leading 2-1 at that time. The decision to abandon the game came after the referees spoke with the coaches of both teams. While Eriksen was being treated, there was initially a hush in the crowd before a chant of "Eriksen, Eriksen" went around the stadium.

Also Read | FIFA takes AI help to safeguard all 48 teams from social media abuse at 2026 WC

After the match was called off, players from both teams formed a circle around the two coaches in one half of the field. The coaches were seen talking to the players. The teams then walked around the field to applause from the crowd, with some players visibly upset.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in