Amid the Manchester United recently terminating his contract, Portuguese football star Christiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two and a half year deal worth 200 million euros per season, confirmed renowned Spanish outlet Marca on 5 December.
The news of Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr comes ahead of the Portugal captain's FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 fixture against Switzerland that would be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Wednesday.
Ronaldo's contract got terminated after a controversial bombshell interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old, during the interview had said that he felt betrayed by the Premier League club, and accused a few senior figures within the club for trying to force him out of Old Trafford.
Ronaldo also criticised manager Erik ten Hag, and he was also suspended by him earlier in the season after he refused to come in as a substitute during a 2-0 victory over Tottenham.
After spending 12 years in Madrid and Turin, Ronaldo had returned to Old Trafford in sensational manner during the summer transfer window in 2021. On returning, Ronaldo finished the season with 24 goals in all competitions, 18 of those being in the Premier League.
This made him the third-highest goalscorer in the league behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min. Also, he was named in the Premier League Team of the year, and also grabbed the club's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.
Though a sensational performance, United finished in sixth position and failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Ronaldo scored only one goal in 10 2022-23 Premier League appearances and two goals in the Europa League.
