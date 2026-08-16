Christos Tzolis matches David Beckham's record with two assists as Arsenal crush Man City 3-0 in Community Shield

Christos Tzolis perfectly marked his Arsenal debut as the Gunners claimed the first trophy of the season with a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.
The Greece international delivered two assists at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, helping Arsenal ease past their rivals and send out an early statement ahead of the new Premier League campaign. Tzolis joined the club from Club Brugge in a £34 million move earlier this summer after an outstanding season in Belgium, where he scored 22 goals and provided 29 assists. On Sunday he showed exactly why Arsenal signed him.
Arsenal took the lead after just 23 seconds when Riccardo Calafiori finished a smart move. The second goal arrived before the half-hour mark. Martin Odegaard swung in a cross, Tzolis nodded the ball back across the six-yard box, and Kai Havertz headed home. Three minutes after the restart Tzolis struck again, sliding a precise pass into Odegaard’s path. The captain produced a clever dummy that left goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on the floor before rolling the ball into the net.
The result gave Arsenal their 18th Community Shield title and a clear psychological edge over City, who were playing their first competitive match under new manager Enzo Maresca.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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