Christos Tzolis matches David Beckham's record with two assists as Arsenal crush Man City 3-0 in Community Shield

Christos Tzolis perfectly marked his Arsenal debut as the Gunners claimed the first trophy of the season with a dominant 3-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield.
The Greece international delivered two assists at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, helping Arsenal ease past their rivals and send out an early statement ahead of the new Premier League campaign. Tzolis joined the club from Club Brugge in a £34 million move earlier this summer after an outstanding season in Belgium, where he scored 22 goals and provided 29 assists. On Sunday he showed exactly why Arsenal signed him.
Arsenal took the lead after just 23 seconds when Riccardo Calafiori finished a smart move. The second goal arrived before the half-hour mark. Martin Odegaard swung in a cross, Tzolis nodded the ball back across the six-yard box, and Kai Havertz headed home. Three minutes after the restart Tzolis struck again, sliding a precise pass into Odegaard’s path. The captain produced a clever dummy that left goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on the floor before rolling the ball into the net.
The result gave Arsenal their 18th Community Shield title and a clear psychological edge over City, who were playing their first competitive match under new manager Enzo Maresca.
(More to follow)