Colombia vs DR Congo: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

Colombia are just one win away from sealing their spot in the round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They face a resilient DR Congo in Guadalajara on Tuesday night.
DR Congo showcased excellent resilience in their 1-1 draw against Portugal last week, and this time around, they will be looking to clinch all three points against Colombia.
Against Portugal, DR Congo went a goal down early in the match after Joao Neves scored a looping header in the sixth minute. However, the African side showcased brilliant character and fightback as they equalised in first-half injury time through Yoane Wissa, who scored a header into the top-left corner from close range.
Even though a win eluded them, Congo earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after failing to do so in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.
Colombia, too, are coming into this match on the back of a victory—they defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 last week, and while they might begin as favourites, DR Congo cannot be written off.
|Match
|Group K
|Date
|June 24 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|7:30 AM IST | 10 PM ET | 9 PM CT
|Stadium
|Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara
|Match referee
|Maurizio Mariani
Colombia and the DR Congo have never faced off in international football. As far as their recent record against African sides are concerned, Colombia have won each of their three FIFA World Cup matches (1-0 vs Senegal in 2018, 2-1 vs Ivory Coast in 2014 and 1-0 vs Tunisia in 1998).
DR Congo, on the other hand, haven't beaten a CONMEBOL nation thus far. At the 1974 FIFA World Cup, Zaire suffered a 0-3 loss to Brazil. In a 1968 friendly match against Brazil, Congo lost 0-2, and went down 2-1 to Chile in another friendly just before the ongoing FIFA World Cup kicked off.
Colombia: Colombia do not have any injury worries or suspensions and have a fully fit squad to face DR Congo. Coach Nestor Lorenzo is expected to stick to his starting XI from the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan last week.
Luis Diaz, who scored one goal and assisted another against Uzbekistan, will be Colombia's major attacking threat, whereas James Rodriguez will remain the central creative playmaker in the midfield.
DR Congo: DR Congo are likely to retain the 5-3-2 setup under head coach Sebastien Desabre. However, their main absentee will be Theo Bongonda, who was on the bench for the Portugal game due to an injury.
Captain Chancel Mbemba in defence, along with forwards Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu, will be the key players for DR Congo.
Fans hoping for another impressive outing from DR Congo could be left disappointed.
According to 25,000 pre-match simulations run by the Opta supercomputer, Colombia have a 58% chance of beating DR Congo. There is only a 21% possibility of a DR Congo win or even a draw.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Colombia: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta; Arias, James, Diaz; Suarez
DR Congo: Mpasi; Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku; Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bakambu, Wissa
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