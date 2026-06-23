Colombia vs DR Congo: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

After winning their first-ever FIFA World Cup point, DR Congo will hope to clinch their first win when they take on Colombia in Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

PN Vishnu
Published23 Jun 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Colombia's forward Luis Diaz takes part in a training session ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against DR Congo.
Colombia's forward Luis Diaz takes part in a training session ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against DR Congo. (AFP)

Colombia are just one win away from sealing their spot in the round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They face a resilient DR Congo in Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

DR Congo showcased excellent resilience in their 1-1 draw against Portugal last week, and this time around, they will be looking to clinch all three points against Colombia.

Against Portugal, DR Congo went a goal down early in the match after Joao Neves scored a looping header in the sixth minute. However, the African side showcased brilliant character and fightback as they equalised in first-half injury time through Yoane Wissa, who scored a header into the top-left corner from close range.

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Even though a win eluded them, Congo earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after failing to do so in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

Colombia, too, are coming into this match on the back of a victory—they defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 last week, and while they might begin as favourites, DR Congo cannot be written off.

Colombia vs DR Congo match details

 

MatchGroup K
DateJune 24 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time7:30 AM IST | 10 PM ET | 9 PM CT
StadiumGuadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara
Match refereeMaurizio Mariani

Colombia vs DR Congo head to head

Colombia and the DR Congo have never faced off in international football. As far as their recent record against African sides are concerned, Colombia have won each of their three FIFA World Cup matches (1-0 vs Senegal in 2018, 2-1 vs Ivory Coast in 2014 and 1-0 vs Tunisia in 1998).

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DR Congo, on the other hand, haven't beaten a CONMEBOL nation thus far. At the 1974 FIFA World Cup, Zaire suffered a 0-3 loss to Brazil. In a 1968 friendly match against Brazil, Congo lost 0-2, and went down 2-1 to Chile in another friendly just before the ongoing FIFA World Cup kicked off.

Colombia vs DR Congo team news

Colombia: Colombia do not have any injury worries or suspensions and have a fully fit squad to face DR Congo. Coach Nestor Lorenzo is expected to stick to his starting XI from the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan last week.

Luis Diaz, who scored one goal and assisted another against Uzbekistan, will be Colombia's major attacking threat, whereas James Rodriguez will remain the central creative playmaker in the midfield.

DR Congo: DR Congo are likely to retain the 5-3-2 setup under head coach Sebastien Desabre. However, their main absentee will be Theo Bongonda, who was on the bench for the Portugal game due to an injury.

Captain Chancel Mbemba in defence, along with forwards Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu, will be the key players for DR Congo.

Colombia vs DR Congo prediction

Fans hoping for another impressive outing from DR Congo could be left disappointed.

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According to 25,000 pre-match simulations run by the Opta supercomputer, Colombia have a 58% chance of beating DR Congo. There is only a 21% possibility of a DR Congo win or even a draw.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo on live TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Colombia vs DR Congo predicted starting lineups

Colombia: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta; Arias, James, Diaz; Suarez

DR Congo: Mpasi; Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku; Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bakambu, Wissa

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