Colombia vs DR Congo: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

Colombia are just one win away from sealing their spot in the round of 32 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They face a resilient DR Congo in Guadalajara on Tuesday night.

DR Congo showcased excellent resilience in their 1-1 draw against Portugal last week, and this time around, they will be looking to clinch all three points against Colombia.

Advertisement

Against Portugal, DR Congo went a goal down early in the match after Joao Neves scored a looping header in the sixth minute. However, the African side showcased brilliant character and fightback as they equalised in first-half injury time through Yoane Wissa, who scored a header into the top-left corner from close range.

Even though a win eluded them, Congo earned their first-ever FIFA World Cup point after failing to do so in 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

Colombia, too, are coming into this match on the back of a victory—they defeated Uzbekistan 3-1 last week, and while they might begin as favourites, DR Congo cannot be written off.

Colombia vs DR Congo match details

Match Group K Date June 24 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 7:30 AM IST | 10 PM ET | 9 PM CT Stadium Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara Match referee Maurizio Mariani

Colombia vs DR Congo head to head Colombia and the DR Congo have never faced off in international football. As far as their recent record against African sides are concerned, Colombia have won each of their three FIFA World Cup matches (1-0 vs Senegal in 2018, 2-1 vs Ivory Coast in 2014 and 1-0 vs Tunisia in 1998).

Advertisement

Also Read | Panama vs Croatia: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live

DR Congo, on the other hand, haven't beaten a CONMEBOL nation thus far. At the 1974 FIFA World Cup, Zaire suffered a 0-3 loss to Brazil. In a 1968 friendly match against Brazil, Congo lost 0-2, and went down 2-1 to Chile in another friendly just before the ongoing FIFA World Cup kicked off.

Colombia vs DR Congo team news Colombia: Colombia do not have any injury worries or suspensions and have a fully fit squad to face DR Congo. Coach Nestor Lorenzo is expected to stick to his starting XI from the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan last week.

Luis Diaz, who scored one goal and assisted another against Uzbekistan, will be Colombia's major attacking threat, whereas James Rodriguez will remain the central creative playmaker in the midfield.

Advertisement

DR Congo: DR Congo are likely to retain the 5-3-2 setup under head coach Sebastien Desabre. However, their main absentee will be Theo Bongonda, who was on the bench for the Portugal game due to an injury.

Captain Chancel Mbemba in defence, along with forwards Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu, will be the key players for DR Congo.

Colombia vs DR Congo prediction Fans hoping for another impressive outing from DR Congo could be left disappointed.

Also Read | Norway celebrates round of 32 qualification with Viking row | Watch

According to 25,000 pre-match simulations run by the Opta supercomputer, Colombia have a 58% chance of beating DR Congo. There is only a 21% possibility of a DR Congo win or even a draw.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo on live TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Colombia vs DR Congo predicted starting lineups Colombia: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta; Arias, James, Diaz; Suarez

Advertisement

DR Congo: Mpasi; Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Wan-Bissaka, Masuaku; Sadiki, Moutoussamy, Kayembe; Bakambu, Wissa