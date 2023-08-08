Colombia vs Jamaica, France vs Morocco: Women’s World Cup matches today; when and how to watch2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Women’s World Cup matches on August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco will take place today.
There are two matches to be held on August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco. Let’s have a look at both of them.
Colombia entered the Round of 16 with two wins, one against South Korea and the other against the mighty Germany. In a thrilling turn of events, Manuela Vanegas clinched the decisive winning goal during stoppage time.
Having encountered a disappointing defeat in their sole previous appearance in the last 16 back in 2015, Colombia must be eager to secure their maiden victory in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup.
Jamaica are savouring a remarkable tournament, skillfully navigating through challenging oppositions. They adeptly secured goalless draws against both France and Brazil, showcasing their defensive prowess. Elevating their performance further, they clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, culminating in their commendable second-place finish in Group F.
This marks the third encounter between these two teams. In their initial face-off, Jamaica clinched a 2-1 victory, while in the subsequent match, Colombia emerged triumphant with a 2-0 scoreline. Impressively, Colombia has experienced only one defeat in their last five matches, showcasing a commendable record on the field.
France's journey through the tournament has been nothing short of a spectacle in terms of their scoring prowess. They emerged triumphant against Brazil with a scoreline of 2-1 and outplayed Panama with an impressive 6-3 victory, capturing the top spot in Group F. Amidst these victories, a goalless draw against Jamaica added a touch of unpredictability to their campaign.
France's trajectory to the quarterfinals is reminiscent of their performance in the preceding two editions. In 2011, their commendable fourth-place finish marked a significant milestone in their journey.
Morocco's journey commenced with a formidable setback in their Group H debut, succumbing to a resounding 6-0 defeat against Germany. Yet, they demonstrated remarkable resilience and managed to regain their footing. They emerged victorious in their subsequent encounters, prevailing against South Korea and securing an impressive win against the formidable group leaders, Colombia.
These two teams have met on the field only once so far, resulting in a draw. In terms of World Cup appearances, France boasts a significant five entries compared to Morocco's one. France's prowess has been evident as they have suffered defeat in merely one out of their last 10 matches in 2023. In contrast, Morocco's recent performance has been less stable, with a less favourable record of losing five of their last 10 games.
The Colombia vs Jamaica match will be held on August 8 at 1:30 PM (India time) while the France vs Morocco match will take place on the same day at 4:30 PM.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.
