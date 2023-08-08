Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Sports / Football News/  Colombia vs Jamaica, France vs Morocco: Women’s World Cup matches today; when and how to watch

Colombia vs Jamaica, France vs Morocco: Women’s World Cup matches today; when and how to watch

2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Women’s World Cup matches on August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco will take place today.

Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco will take place on August 8

There are two matches to be held on August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco. Let’s have a look at both of them.

There are two matches to be held on August 8: Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco. Let’s have a look at both of them.

Colombia vs Jamaica

Colombia entered the Round of 16 with two wins, one against South Korea and the other against the mighty Germany. In a thrilling turn of events, Manuela Vanegas clinched the decisive winning goal during stoppage time.

Colombia vs Jamaica

Colombia entered the Round of 16 with two wins, one against South Korea and the other against the mighty Germany. In a thrilling turn of events, Manuela Vanegas clinched the decisive winning goal during stoppage time.

Having encountered a disappointing defeat in their sole previous appearance in the last 16 back in 2015, Colombia must be eager to secure their maiden victory in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup.

Having encountered a disappointing defeat in their sole previous appearance in the last 16 back in 2015, Colombia must be eager to secure their maiden victory in the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup.

Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup: How VAR helped Sweden defeat two-time champions USA

Jamaica are savouring a remarkable tournament, skillfully navigating through challenging oppositions. They adeptly secured goalless draws against both France and Brazil, showcasing their defensive prowess. Elevating their performance further, they clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, culminating in their commendable second-place finish in Group F.

Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup: How VAR helped Sweden defeat two-time champions USA

Jamaica are savouring a remarkable tournament, skillfully navigating through challenging oppositions. They adeptly secured goalless draws against both France and Brazil, showcasing their defensive prowess. Elevating their performance further, they clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Panama, culminating in their commendable second-place finish in Group F.

Colombia vs Jamaica head-to-head

This marks the third encounter between these two teams. In their initial face-off, Jamaica clinched a 2-1 victory, while in the subsequent match, Colombia emerged triumphant with a 2-0 scoreline. Impressively, Colombia has experienced only one defeat in their last five matches, showcasing a commendable record on the field.

Colombia vs Jamaica head-to-head

This marks the third encounter between these two teams. In their initial face-off, Jamaica clinched a 2-1 victory, while in the subsequent match, Colombia emerged triumphant with a 2-0 scoreline. Impressively, Colombia has experienced only one defeat in their last five matches, showcasing a commendable record on the field.

France vs Morocco

France's journey through the tournament has been nothing short of a spectacle in terms of their scoring prowess. They emerged triumphant against Brazil with a scoreline of 2-1 and outplayed Panama with an impressive 6-3 victory, capturing the top spot in Group F. Amidst these victories, a goalless draw against Jamaica added a touch of unpredictability to their campaign.

France vs Morocco

France's journey through the tournament has been nothing short of a spectacle in terms of their scoring prowess. They emerged triumphant against Brazil with a scoreline of 2-1 and outplayed Panama with an impressive 6-3 victory, capturing the top spot in Group F. Amidst these victories, a goalless draw against Jamaica added a touch of unpredictability to their campaign.

Also Read: Women's World Cup see sharp rise attendees: FIFA says ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend finals’

France's trajectory to the quarterfinals is reminiscent of their performance in the preceding two editions. In 2011, their commendable fourth-place finish marked a significant milestone in their journey.

Also Read: Women's World Cup see sharp rise attendees: FIFA says ‘Confident 1.9 million fans will attend finals’

France's trajectory to the quarterfinals is reminiscent of their performance in the preceding two editions. In 2011, their commendable fourth-place finish marked a significant milestone in their journey.

Morocco's journey commenced with a formidable setback in their Group H debut, succumbing to a resounding 6-0 defeat against Germany. Yet, they demonstrated remarkable resilience and managed to regain their footing. They emerged victorious in their subsequent encounters, prevailing against South Korea and securing an impressive win against the formidable group leaders, Colombia.

Morocco's journey commenced with a formidable setback in their Group H debut, succumbing to a resounding 6-0 defeat against Germany. Yet, they demonstrated remarkable resilience and managed to regain their footing. They emerged victorious in their subsequent encounters, prevailing against South Korea and securing an impressive win against the formidable group leaders, Colombia.

France vs Morocco head-to-head

These two teams have met on the field only once so far, resulting in a draw. In terms of World Cup appearances, France boasts a significant five entries compared to Morocco's one. France's prowess has been evident as they have suffered defeat in merely one out of their last 10 matches in 2023. In contrast, Morocco's recent performance has been less stable, with a less favourable record of losing five of their last 10 games.

France vs Morocco head-to-head

These two teams have met on the field only once so far, resulting in a draw. In terms of World Cup appearances, France boasts a significant five entries compared to Morocco's one. France's prowess has been evident as they have suffered defeat in merely one out of their last 10 matches in 2023. In contrast, Morocco's recent performance has been less stable, with a less favourable record of losing five of their last 10 games.

When to watch Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco

The Colombia vs Jamaica match will be held on August 8 at 1:30 PM (India time) while the France vs Morocco match will take place on the same day at 4:30 PM.

When to watch Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco

The Colombia vs Jamaica match will be held on August 8 at 1:30 PM (India time) while the France vs Morocco match will take place on the same day at 4:30 PM.

How to watch Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco matches live

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.

How to watch Colombia vs Jamaica and France vs Morocco matches live

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India. The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.