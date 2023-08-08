France vs Morocco head-to-head

These two teams have met on the field only once so far, resulting in a draw. In terms of World Cup appearances, France boasts a significant five entries compared to Morocco's one. France's prowess has been evident as they have suffered defeat in merely one out of their last 10 matches in 2023. In contrast, Morocco's recent performance has been less stable, with a less favourable record of losing five of their last 10 games.