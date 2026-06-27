Colombia vs Portugal: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup match globally on TV & online, win prediction, lineups & more

Portugal and Colombia will face each other at Miami Gardens in their final FIFA World cup 2026 encounter on a Sunday morning with an aim to top Group K. While Colombia have already qualified for the round of 32, Portugal are also assured of a top two finish after a Cristiano Ronaldo brace inspired them to a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan.

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Portugal are at four points with a win over Uzbekistan and a draw against DR Congo. A win will propel them to the top position. DR Congo will take on Uzbekistan as both teams have an outside chance for a place in round of 32.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Everything you need to know

Whoever among Portugal and Colombia finish on top of Group K, they will take on the runners-up of Group L - either England or Croatia or Ghana.

Colombia vs Portugal match details

Match Group K Date June 28 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 5 AM IST Stadium Miami Gardens Referee Alireza Faghani

Where to watch Colombia vs Portugal on TV & online? For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Colombia vs Portugal will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Colombia vs Portugal will be available on ZEE5 app and website on a subscription mode.

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Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Colombia vs Portugal head-to-head Surprisingly, this will be the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Portugal in international football. The South American side will be third from the region to face Portugal at the World Cup after Brazil and Uruguay.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 match results on June 27: Cabo Verde secure knockouts berth

If stats are to be believed, Colombia are unbeaten in their last three World Cup matches against UEFA confederation teams. The story is similar for Portugal too as they are also unbeaten in their previous three World Cup games against teams from CONMEBOL.

Colombia vs Portugal prediction No doubt it will be a cracker of a contest despite the Opta Supercomputer showing 26% chances of a Colombian victory according to their 25,000 pre-match simulations. However, Portugal have got 48.9% chances to win the game. There are 25.1% chances of a drawn encounter.

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Colombia vs Portugal predicted line-ups Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.

Also Read | What happened during Portugal vs Uzbekistan match at FIFA World Cup 2026?

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in