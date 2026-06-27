Colombia vs Portugal: When & where to watch FIFA World Cup match globally on TV & online, win prediction, lineups & more

Portugal and Colombia will face each other at Miami Gardens in their final FIFA World cup 2026 encounter on a Sunday morning with an aim to top Group K. While Colombia have already qualified for the round of 32, Portugal are also assured of a top two finish after a Cristiano Ronaldo brace inspired them to a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan.
Portugal are at four points with a win over Uzbekistan and a draw against DR Congo. A win will propel them to the top position. DR Congo will take on Uzbekistan as both teams have an outside chance for a place in round of 32.
Whoever among Portugal and Colombia finish on top of Group K, they will take on the runners-up of Group L - either England or Croatia or Ghana.
|Match
|Group K
|Date
|June 28 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|5 AM IST
|Stadium
|Miami Gardens
|Referee
|Alireza Faghani
For Indian audiences, ZEE5 has secured the broadcasting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Colombia vs Portugal will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels. Live streaming of Colombia vs Portugal will be available on ZEE5 app and website on a subscription mode.
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Surprisingly, this will be the first-ever meeting between Colombia and Portugal in international football. The South American side will be third from the region to face Portugal at the World Cup after Brazil and Uruguay.
If stats are to be believed, Colombia are unbeaten in their last three World Cup matches against UEFA confederation teams. The story is similar for Portugal too as they are also unbeaten in their previous three World Cup games against teams from CONMEBOL.
No doubt it will be a cracker of a contest despite the Opta Supercomputer showing 26% chances of a Colombian victory according to their 25,000 pre-match simulations. However, Portugal have got 48.9% chances to win the game. There are 25.1% chances of a drawn encounter.
Colombia: Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.
Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.
Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.