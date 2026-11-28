After a loss in the first game, Inter Miami have no choice to but to register a win in order to stay alive in the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoffs First Round against Columbus Crew on Saturday at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Ohio. The MLS Playoffs is a best-of-three Eastern Conference series, with the teams with two wins advancing into the semifinals.

Columbus Crew lead 1-0 after their 3-0 win in Game 1 with Gonzalo Tapia scoring twice and Taha Habroune netting the other. Messi and Co. must win at any cost in Game 2 to extend the series and its title defense. If Miami fails to win on Saturday, it will be their second first-round exit in three seasons.

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The MLS playoffs is played in a home and away format. In case Inter Miami manage to beat Columbus Crew in Game 2, it would force a decisive Game 3 on December 2 at the Nu Stadium in Miami. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are not having Argentine Gonzalo Lujan due to suspension.

David Ayala, Sergio Reguilon and Cesar Abadia-Reda are also out of the game with lower-body issues. Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti have earlier been sidelined with season-ending injuries.

Conference semifinal opponents In case of an Inter Miami win on Saturday, it would take the MLS playoffs to a series-deciding Game 2 on December 2 where the first team with two wins would advance. The winner of the series will take on the winner of the series between New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union in the Conference Semifinals, which is scheduled for December 5-6.

However, a draw is not an option for either of the teams. After the score remains the same at regulation time, the match goes straight into penalty shootout. Unlike the traditional football rules for a draw in knockout games, there is no extra time of 30 additional minutes in MLS Playoffs.

The extra-time returns from the Conference semifinals onward. If Inter Miami lose on Saturday, it would bring curtains to their 2026 MLS campaign.

What happened in Game 1? Inter Miami will receive a cold reception in Columbus Crew not only because of a forecasted temperature in the upper 30s with a chance of snow flurries. During the Columbus Crew's 2-1 win on September 27, Miami was issued five of the nine yellow cards and the lone red card.

On a throw-in during Game 1, Messi threw the ball into the face of Gonzalo Tapia. Both received cautions. Columbus Crew interim coach Laurent Courtois felt Messi deserved more than a yellow card.

After Tapia put the Crew ahead 1-0 on a penalty kick in the ninth minute, Gonzalo Lujan picked up his second yellow in the 36th and the Crew got goals from Taha Habroune (52nd) and Tapia (58th). Lujan is suspended for Friday's match.

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Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew starting XIs Inter Miami CF: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Fricio Caicedo; Matías Galarza, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Leo Messi (C), Germán Berterame, Riquelme Fillipi