After a loss in the first game, Inter Miami have no choice to but to register a win in order to stay alive in the 2026 Major League Soccer (MLS) Playoffs First Round against Columbus Crew on Saturday at the ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Ohio. The MLS Playoffs is a best-of-three Eastern Conference series, with the teams with two wins advancing into the semifinals.

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Columbus Crew lead 1-0 after their 3-0 win in Game 1 with Gonzalo Tapia scoring twice and Taha Habroune netting the other. Messi and Co. must win at any cost in Game 2 to extend the series and its title defense. If Miami fails to win on Saturday, it will be their second first-round exit in three seasons.

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The MLS playoffs is played in a home and away format. In case Inter Miami manage to beat Columbus Crew in Game 2, it would force a decisive Game 3 on December 2 at the Nu Stadium in Miami. Meanwhile, Inter Miami are not having Argentine Gonzalo Lujan due to suspension.

David Ayala, Sergio Reguilon and Cesar Abadia-Reda are also out of the game with lower-body issues. Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti have earlier been sidelined with season-ending injuries.

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Conference semifinal opponents In case of an Inter Miami win on Saturday, it would take the MLS playoffs to a series-deciding Game 2 on December 2 where the first team with two wins would advance. The winner of the series will take on the winner of the series between New England Revolution and the Philadelphia Union in the Conference Semifinals, which is scheduled for December 5-6.

However, a draw is not an option for either of the teams. After the score remains the same at regulation time, the match goes straight into penalty shootout. Unlike the traditional football rules for a draw in knockout games, there is no extra time of 30 additional minutes in MLS Playoffs.

The extra-time returns from the Conference semifinals onward. If Inter Miami lose on Saturday, it would bring curtains to their 2026 MLS campaign.

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What happened in Game 1? Inter Miami will receive a cold reception in Columbus Crew not only because of a forecasted temperature in the upper 30s with a chance of snow flurries. During the Columbus Crew's 2-1 win on September 27, Miami was issued five of the nine yellow cards and the lone red card.

On a throw-in during Game 1, Messi threw the ball into the face of Gonzalo Tapia. Both received cautions. Columbus Crew interim coach Laurent Courtois felt Messi deserved more than a yellow card.

After Tapia put the Crew ahead 1-0 on a penalty kick in the ninth minute, Gonzalo Lujan picked up his second yellow in the 36th and the Crew got goals from Taha Habroune (52nd) and Tapia (58th). Lujan is suspended for Friday's match.

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Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew starting XIs Inter Miami CF: Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Fricio Caicedo; Matías Galarza, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Leo Messi (C), Germán Berterame, Riquelme Fillipi

Columbus Crew: Patrick Schulte; Mohamed Farsi, Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen; Anass Zaroury, Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune, Santiago Rodríguez; Gonzalo Tapia, Brais Méndez

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in