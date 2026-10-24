Como 1907 vs Sassuolo standings: Where do both teams stand after their latest clash in Italian Serie A?

Como 1907 and Sassuolo entered their Serie A 2026-27 fixture with contrasting positions in the league standings, as Cesc Fabregas' side looked to maintain its push towards the top of the table.

The two teams met at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como on Saturday in a matchday 8 fixture. Before kick-off, Como occupied fifth place with 14 points from seven matches, while Sassuolo were 13th with eight points from seven matches.

Como defeated Sassuolo 2-0 in their Serie A home game, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring both the goals. The Greek forward broke the deadlock in the 49th minute before doubling the hosts' advantage in the 60th minute. His brace ensured that Como collected all three points at home.

The result also followed Como's impressive 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United earlier in the week. The back-to-back wins across competitions added to their positive run under Fabregas.

Where the two teams are in Serie A standings The victory proved significant for Como's position in the standings, taking their points tally to 17 and moving them up to fourth place. They recorded their fifth win of the campaign, alongside two draws and one defeat.

With 12 goals scored and seven conceded before the fixture, Como had already established a positive goal difference of five. Their latest result further strengthened their position in the upper half of the table.

Inter Milan are currently leading the Serie A standings with 19 points from seven matches, the same as second-placed Lazio, who are behind only via goal difference. Roma, who were 2-2 against Napoli at the time of writing this, were in third place with 18 points from eight matches. Should Roma beat Napoli, then the Gian Piero Gasperini-coached side would earn 20 points from eight matches.

Sassoulo, on the other hand slipped to 14th place following their defeat. They remained on eight points after eight matches, having registered two wins, two draws and four defeats.

Their goal difference also stood at -2, with 12 goals scored and 14 conceded. The defeat was their second consecutive loss in the league, leaving them with further ground to make up in the standings.