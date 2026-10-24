Como 1907 vs Sassuolo standings: Where do both teams stand after their latest clash in Italian Serie A?

Como 1907 and Sassuolo entered their Serie A 2026-27 fixture with contrasting positions in the league standings, as Cesc Fabregas' side looked to maintain its push towards the top of the table.

The two teams met at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como on Saturday in a matchday 8 fixture. Before kick-off, Como occupied fifth place with 14 points from seven matches, while Sassuolo were 13th with eight points from seven matches.

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Como defeated Sassuolo 2-0 in their Serie A home game, with Anastasios Douvikas scoring both the goals. The Greek forward broke the deadlock in the 49th minute before doubling the hosts' advantage in the 60th minute. His brace ensured that Como collected all three points at home.

The result also followed Como's impressive 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United earlier in the week. The back-to-back wins across competitions added to their positive run under Fabregas.

Where the two teams are in Serie A standings The victory proved significant for Como's position in the standings, taking their points tally to 17 and moving them up to fourth place. They recorded their fifth win of the campaign, alongside two draws and one defeat.

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With 12 goals scored and seven conceded before the fixture, Como had already established a positive goal difference of five. Their latest result further strengthened their position in the upper half of the table.

Inter Milan are currently leading the Serie A standings with 19 points from seven matches, the same as second-placed Lazio, who are behind only via goal difference. Roma, who were 2-2 against Napoli at the time of writing this, were in third place with 18 points from eight matches. Should Roma beat Napoli, then the Gian Piero Gasperini-coached side would earn 20 points from eight matches.

Sassoulo, on the other hand slipped to 14th place following their defeat. They remained on eight points after eight matches, having registered two wins, two draws and four defeats.

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Their goal difference also stood at -2, with 12 goals scored and 14 conceded. The defeat was their second consecutive loss in the league, leaving them with further ground to make up in the standings.

The difference between the two sides widened to nine points following the result. Como's position also reflected their consistency in the opening weeks of the season, having lost only once in their first eight league fixtures. Sassuolo, on the other hand, had struggled to maintain similar consistency, with four defeats already recorded.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.