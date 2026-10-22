Como 4-1 Manchester United: Nico Paz brace inspires statement Champions League win over Reds

Manchester United’s European struggles deepened on Wednesday night as Como produced a controlled and strong performance to claim a 4-1 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Nico Paz was the standout figure for the hosts, scoring twice and creating another as Cesc Fabregas’s side made it two wins from two at home in their first Champions League campaign. For Michael Carrick’s team, the result extended a winless run to seven matches across all competitions and left them with plenty to answer for.

Nico Paz sets the tone early The evening began in the worst possible fashion for the visitors. Just two minutes in, Nico Paz collected the ball on the edge of the area, shifted onto his left foot and curled a precise effort into the far corner past Senne Lammens. It was a moment of real quality that immediately put United on the back foot.

Manchester United had their moments of possession, but chances were limited. Matheus Cunha’s curling effort just before half-time was the closest they came, sailing over the bar. At the break, the score stood at 1-0, with Como looking the more organised and purposeful side.

Como pull away after the break Any hope of a Manchester United response after half-time was short-lived. Four minutes into the second half, Nico Paz slipped a neat through ball into the path of Anastasios Douvikas, who finished smartly to make it 2-0. Eight minutes later Paz added his second, capitalising on a loose touch from Carlos Baleba to run into the box and slot past Lammens.

Como’s fourth arrived in the 76th minute when Jacobo Ramon rose unmarked to head home Kaiki’s inviting cross from close range. The goal completed a night of attacking fluency for the home side, who continued to create clear openings even as the game progressed.

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Manchester United grab late consolation as pressure builds Manchester United’s only goal arrived deep into stoppage time. Amad Diallo delivered a well-timed cross, and Joshua Zirkzee finished from close range to make the score 4-1. It was a tidy move and a deserved reward for Amad’s energy after coming on, yet it changed little about the overall picture.