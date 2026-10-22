Como 4-1 Manchester United: Nico Paz brace inspires statement Champions League win over Reds

Manchester United’s European struggles deepened on Wednesday night as Como produced a controlled and strong performance to claim a 4-1 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Nico Paz was the standout figure for the hosts, scoring twice and creating another as Cesc Fabregas’s side made it two wins from two at home in their first Champions League campaign. For Michael Carrick’s team, the result extended a winless run to seven matches across all competitions and left them with plenty to answer for.

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Nico Paz sets the tone early The evening began in the worst possible fashion for the visitors. Just two minutes in, Nico Paz collected the ball on the edge of the area, shifted onto his left foot and curled a precise effort into the far corner past Senne Lammens. It was a moment of real quality that immediately put United on the back foot.

Manchester United had their moments of possession, but chances were limited. Matheus Cunha’s curling effort just before half-time was the closest they came, sailing over the bar. At the break, the score stood at 1-0, with Como looking the more organised and purposeful side.

Como pull away after the break Any hope of a Manchester United response after half-time was short-lived. Four minutes into the second half, Nico Paz slipped a neat through ball into the path of Anastasios Douvikas, who finished smartly to make it 2-0. Eight minutes later Paz added his second, capitalising on a loose touch from Carlos Baleba to run into the box and slot past Lammens.

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Como’s fourth arrived in the 76th minute when Jacobo Ramon rose unmarked to head home Kaiki’s inviting cross from close range. The goal completed a night of attacking fluency for the home side, who continued to create clear openings even as the game progressed.

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Manchester United grab late consolation as pressure builds Manchester United’s only goal arrived deep into stoppage time. Amad Diallo delivered a well-timed cross, and Joshua Zirkzee finished from close range to make the score 4-1. It was a tidy move and a deserved reward for Amad’s energy after coming on, yet it changed little about the overall picture.

Carrick had spoken before the match about wanting his side to control the game away from home and had described Como as “a really good team.” On the night, that control never materialised. United remain on three points from their opening three Champions League fixtures and face Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, still searching for a first win in seven outings. Como, by contrast, head into their Serie A fixture against Sassuolo with growing belief after another impressive European night.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.