Complaint lodged against Argentine goalie Emiliano Martinez: Report

- Emiliano Martinez, who was seen in the victory parade in Buenos Aires holding a baby doll its face covered with a photo of French star Kylian Mbappe
Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who played a crucial role in Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup after 36 years has been criticised by many people for his conduct after helping his nation beat France in the final. Martinez was a key figure in Argentina's victory over France.
During Argentina's victory parade in Buenos Aires, he was seen holding a baby doll with its face covered by a photograph of France star striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the final but still finished on the losing side.
Now according to a report, the French Football Association has lodged a formal complaint with Argentina Football Association (AFA) over the conduct of Emiliano Martinez.
Also,Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's "stupid" celebrations have tarnished Argentina's World Cup final win. Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was unimpressed by Martinez's antics. "Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup," said Vieira a pre-match press conference ahead of Palace's Premier League match against London rivals Fulham.
"I don't think they really needed that.
"You can't control sometimes people's emotional decisions. But that was a stupid decision, I think, from Martinez to do that," he added.
Meanwhile, Oudea-Castera singled out goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was seen in the victory parade in Buenos Aires holding a baby doll its face covered with a photo of French star Mbappe.
Immediately after the match had been heard in the Argentina changing room demanding: "A minute of silence... for Mbappe."
Mbappe scored a hat-trick as France twice fought back to take the game to a shootout and then beat Martinez with the opening kick.
"I find it pitiful," said Oudea-Castera.
"It's just vulgar, inappropriate, really not up to the occasion," she said
"This Emiliano Martinez is not distinguishing himself. It is rather pathetic".
The minister said she was pleased that the president of the French Football Federation (FFF) Noel Le Graet had written to his Argentine counterpart to complain of "abnormal excesses"in the celebrations.
*With inputs from agencies
