Complaint lodged against Argentine goalie Emiliano Martinez: Report

Also,Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's "stupid" celebrations have tarnished Argentina's World Cup final win. Vieira, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, was unimpressed by Martinez's antics. "Some of the pictures I saw from the Argentinian goalkeeper, I think, take away a little bit what Argentina achieved at the World Cup," said Vieira a pre-match press conference ahead of Palace's Premier League match against London rivals Fulham.