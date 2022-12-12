After the quarterfinal match he officiated on December 9 between Argentina and the Netherlands, controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been “sent home", as per media reports. Although Argentina advanced to the semifinals, Lionel Messi was uncharacteristically harsh of him following the match.
After the quarterfinal match he officiated on December 9 between Argentina and the Netherlands, controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been “sent home", as per media reports. Although Argentina advanced to the semifinals, Lionel Messi was uncharacteristically harsh of him following the match.
In a match that was frequently interrupted by rising flares from both teams, Lahoz was called out for making questionable choices as he issued a total of 15 yellow cards.
In a match that was frequently interrupted by rising flares from both teams, Lahoz was called out for making questionable choices as he issued a total of 15 yellow cards.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Messi stated after the match that he did not want to talk about referees for fear of being penalised. People witnessed what occurred, he continued, adding that Fifa must address the situation since such a referee should not oversee a game of significance like the one between Argentina and the Netherlands. The referee must be capable of handling the situation, he said.
Media reports now indicate that Lahoz has been “sent home" and won't be taking part in any way in the final four games. It should be emphasised that his return to his native country might have nothing to do with the Argentina game. Online supporters, however, have not hesitated to speculate that Messi might have finally gotten his wish.
FIFA has confirmed a disciplinary case against Lionel Messi-led Argentina for the on-field confrontations and for breaching its code of conduct in the Netherlands vs Argentina match.
"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 12 (Misconduct of players and officials) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup match," read statement by FIFA.
After a highly-charged World Cup quarter-final encounter, Messi was furious with Netherlands Head Coach Louis Van Gaal. According to Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi, Dutch players tried to divert their attention during the penalty shoot-out, which led to his teammates celebrating in front of their Dutch opponents after the victory.
Catch all the Sports News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.