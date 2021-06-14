Subscribe
Copa America 2021: Argentine to take on Chile on 15 June

Copa America 2021: Argentine to take on Chile on 15 June

Copa America will be telecast in five regional languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six
10:36 AM IST

  • A total of 10 teams will participate in Copa America, which has been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A has Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay while Group B comprise Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru

NEW DELHI: Copa America 2021, contested among national teams from CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) kickstarted on 13 June. Defending champions and host Brazil kicked off the football tournament with a 3-0 win over Venezuela on Sunday.

The second match between Colombia and Ecuador is currently live. The Lionel Messi-led fan favourite team Argentine is all set to take on Chile on 15 June (2:30 IST).

A total of 10 teams will participate in Copa America, which has been divided into two groups of five teams each. Group A has Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay while Group B comprise Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.

Sports fans in India can watch the live telecast of matches of Copa América 2021on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).

The 47th edition of the tournament will be telecast in five languages including English, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels starting June 14. It will also be live-streamed on SonyLiv.

The football tournament will also be telecast on SPSN’s new regional language sports channel, Sony Ten 4, which will be available in Tamil and Telugu languages across the southern region of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Fans can look forward to the football tournament which will feature some of the biggest names from the 10 participating nations with footballers Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar Junior (Paris Saint Germain), Sergio Aguero (Man City), Eric Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Sergio Romero (Man Utd), Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham Hotspur) among others.

With 15 titles Uruguay is the most successful Copa América team. Argentina has 14 titles and Brazil, nine.

The tournament will take place till 10 July across Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Mendoz and Santiago del Estero. It was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July last year but got postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!