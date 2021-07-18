Daily new caseloads of confirmed COVID-19 infections are surging in Italy.

Health experts say it's clear that nationwide celebrations by Italian fans after European Championship soccer matches are a significant factor.

Thousands of fans jammed Rome's streets on July 12 to cheer an open-topped bus tour by Italy's national team, which won Euro 2020 by beating England the night before.

The number of newly confirmed cases in the Lazio region that includes Rome more in the last three days. The region had the highest daily new caseload on Saturday.

A pediatric specialist who advises Italy's government on anti-pandemic health measures told La Repubblica daily in an interview Sunday that “the gatherings and the crowding favored the viral circulation."

Dr Franco Locatelli said the average age of infected people in Italy is now 28.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

