Germany will meet Costa Rica in their final group E match. Germany are sitting at the bottom of the table with just one point while Costa Rica have three points to stay at the third position.
Overview
Germany, four-time world champions, are in a weird position. After playing two matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022, they managed to grab just one point, thanks to their 1-1 draw with Spain. They are still haunted by a shocking defeat against Japan, who are at the second spot as of now. Costa Rica, having suffered a seven-goal defeat against Spain, have such a poor goal differential that only a win can take them to the next round.
Teams
Costa Rica
Costa Rica’s 0-7 defeat against Spain has left them with a -6 goal differential, which will be extremely difficult to compensate for. But, that will come into play only if Japan manage to make it a draw against Spain. In that case, even if Costa Rica make it even with Germany, they won’t be able to qualify. If Japan lose, Costa Rica will qualify even with a draw. However, if Japan beat Spain, Costa Rica can advance only with a win. The Central American team won’t like to get into so much arithmetic and try to seal it with a win.
Germany
Germany have disappointed their fans. The memory of Russia 2018 must be still fresh in their mind, when the defending champions got eliminated from the group stages. Their defeat against Japan will be tough to digest in years to come. While it would have been great if they could win against Spain, they anyway managed to keep their head above water with a draw. But, now, they have no choice but to win against Costa Rica if they do not want to repeat what happened last time.
Head-to-Head
Germany defeated Costa Rica 4-2 in their only meeting during the FIFA World Cup 2006 group stage.
Key Players
Costa Rica want Joel Campbell to score in order to have a chance to win this match. Germany’s 19-year-old attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala will be a key player to watch. Manuel Neuer, the first German goalkeeper to feature at four FIFA world cups, will create history in this match for having the most number (19) of appearances by a goalkeeper. He would like to make this match memorable for his team.
Date, Time & Venue
The Costa Rica vs Germany match will be played on December 2 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.
Live-streaming Details
The Costa Rica vs Germany match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Prediction
Germany are known for their determination, and this will be another match to prove that. Germany will win the match 3-0 and move to the knockout stage.
