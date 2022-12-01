Germany

Germany have disappointed their fans. The memory of Russia 2018 must be still fresh in their mind, when the defending champions got eliminated from the group stages. Their defeat against Japan will be tough to digest in years to come. While it would have been great if they could win against Spain, they anyway managed to keep their head above water with a draw. But, now, they have no choice but to win against Costa Rica if they do not want to repeat what happened last time.