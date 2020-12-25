Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Sports >Football News >COVID-19 impact: FIFA postpones U-20, U-17 World Cups
FIFA has postponed next year's U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and U-17 tournament in Peru until 2023. Photo: Reuters

COVID-19 impact: FIFA postpones U-20, U-17 World Cups

1 min read . 04:43 PM IST Staff Writer

  • FIFA looked forward to working with both host countries 'to organise successful tournaments' in 2023, it added
  • The global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, FIFA said

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the world, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has postponed next year's U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and U-17 tournament in Peru until 2023.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the world, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has postponed next year's U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and U-17 tournament in Peru until 2023.

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel," FIFA said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel," FIFA said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The global situation has failed to normalise to a sufficient level to address the challenges associated with hosting both tournaments, including the feasibility of the relevant qualification pathways," explained football's governing body.

FIFA looked forward to working with both host countries "to organise successful tournaments" in 2023, it added.

Earlier, 2021 men’s and women’s U-17 European Championships have been cancelled due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on a constant monitoring of the development of the pandemic ... the UEFA Executive Committee decided after consultation with all 55 member associations to cancel and/or postpone some of the 2020/21 youth national team competitions," Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said in a statement.

Euro 2020, UEFA's flagship tournament which was due to take place this June, was postponed by a year and will run from 11 June– 11 July, 2021.

The novel virus has infected over 7 crore people across the world since its outbreak. Over 17 lakh people succumbed to death due to COVID-19.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.