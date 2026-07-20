Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez skip Donald Trump for handshakes during medal ceremony at 2026 World Cup; watch

Two Argentina players Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero were caught skipping handshakes with the United States President Donald Trump during the post-match presentation ceremony after they lost to Spain in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday at the MetLife Stadium.
The incident took place during the medal ceremony when Argentina players walked up to the podium to receive their runners-up medals. It was pre-decided President Trump would be handing over the medallions and the winner's trophy to the recipients.
Following the individual awards, it was time for the Argentina players to receive their medals. But during the silver medal ceremony, Lisandro opted not to shake hands with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Trump. It was the USA President who gave Manchester United player his medal.
On the other hand, Romero particularly decided not to shake hands with Trump but shook hands with Infantino, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, as reported by Metro.co.uk.
Meanwhile, after the game, Lionel Messi and Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni were in tears after their heartbreaking loss to Spain, courtesy a 106th minute goal from Ferran Torres.
It was the 104th and last match of the biggest FIFA World Cup ever, a 48-team event that played out over the USA, Canada and Mexico. Because there were more matches than any previous World Cup, it was no surprise that there were more goals than all other editions — more than 300, nearly three per match.
Except, of course, when Spain was involved. Spain's plan was simple and flawless: Hold the ball as much as possible, denying opponents any hint of chances. It worked, all the way to the end. Messi is 39 and the math certainly suggests that the Inter Miami star is at the end of his international career.
There have been hints — such as Messi himself declaring that a home World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela last year would be his final competitive contest for Argentina on his nation’s soil.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.