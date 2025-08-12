Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are engaged: See the ring that stole the show

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez are officially engaged.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are engaged! Rodriguez shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday, August 11, posting a photo of her hand resting on Ronaldo’s — and showing off a massive, oval-shaped diamond ring.

The caption, originally in Spanish, read: “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas (sic),” which translates to “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez's relationship timeline Rodriguez, a Spanish model and influencer, has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since early 2017. Their romance became public when they appeared together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017. They later made it Instagram official that May.

The couple have since built a family together. They share five children: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva Maria and Mateo, and daughters Alana and Bella. Cristiano Jr. is Cristiano's son from a previous relationship.

In June 2017, the couple became parents to twins, born through surrogacy. A few months later, in November, Georgina gave birth to their daughter Alana. Sadly, in April 2022, they shared heartbreaking news — their newborn son Ángel, the twin brother of Bella, had passed away shortly after birth.

Over the years, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have often sparked engagement rumours, especially during their many family holidays and public appearances.

Internet reactions for the scene stealer - engagement ring Rodriguez’s engagement ring has already caught attention online for its size and sparkle, with fans and followers sending their best wishes to the happy couple. However, the ring did draw mixed reactions from people on the internet.

While one person wrote, “My aunt always says that the longer the man waits, the bigger the ring has to be (sic),” another person commented, “The ring is MASSIVE and it is unflattering. We know you can pay the most ridiculous ring but you don’t have to (sic).”

Another person wrote, “It’s about time but that ring is gaudy (sic).”

