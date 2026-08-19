Cristiano Ronaldo attends Al-Nassr's King's Cup game against Al-Diriyah as he nears competitive return

Al-Nassr's Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen attending his team's King's Cup Round of 32 match against Al-Diriyah from the stands in Riyadh on Tuesday.

While Ronaldo rejoined Al-Nassr earlier this week following Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign, the 41-year-old is yet to play a match for the Saudi club this season.

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Ronaldo scored three goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Spain eliminated Portugal in the Round of 16. Following the end of Portugal's campaign, the forward was given an extended break before returning to Al-Nassr ahead of the new season.

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Ronaldo married longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez in Portugal on 11 August, just days before returning to training with Al-Nassr.

The wedding took place during his extended break from club football following Portugal's World Cup campaign. Reports had indicated that Ronaldo was expected to miss Al-Nassr's opening fixtures after being given additional time away from the club.

Al-Nassr managing Ronaldo's fitness According to Goal, citing Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, Al-Nassr's fitness staff are working to get Ronaldo back to peak condition.

The Portuguese forward was also scheduled to undergo a separate 90-minute fitness session on Tuesday as he continues to build up his match readiness following a shortened pre-season. Another report in Arab News had said that Ronaldo could feature in Al-Nassr's Pro League match against Al-Riyadh, although nothing has been confirmed yet.

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Despite returning to training, Ronaldo was not included in Al-Nassr's squad for their opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Fateh on 15 August. The Riyadh-based side began their Saudi Pro League title defence with a 3-0 victory, with Ronaldo watching the match from the stands. His absence was linked to his late return and the limited preparation time he had.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo marries longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez

Ronaldo's imminent return comes as he enters what could be the final season of his professional career. In a recent interview with Vogue, the Portuguese forward said the upcoming year would "probably" be his last in football.

He also spoke about wanting to leave behind a "spectacular legacy" after a career spanning around 25 years.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” the former Manchester United star said.

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The 41-year-old has already confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 was his last appearance at the tournament.

However, his latest comments went further, suggesting he could bring his club career to an end after the 2026-27 season.

Ronaldo said he has his future mapped out and expects to spend more time travelling, playing padel and enjoying life with his family after football.

“I have my future all mapped out,” he said. “I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one," added the former Real Madrid star.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.