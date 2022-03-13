This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time leading scorer record on 807 goals
1 min read.07:15 AM ISTAgencies
Cristiano Ronaldo: The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional men's football history
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name as the highest goal scorer in the game of football after he scored a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Ronaldo's goals have been scored for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name as the highest goal scorer in the game of football after he scored a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Ronaldo's goals have been scored for Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team
Although the all-time top goalscorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to '55.
Although the all-time top goalscorer title in football is much contested and FIFA does not keep an official record, but the world governing body estimates that Austro-Czech Josef Bican netted 805 goals during a career that lasted from 1931 to '55.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional men's football history according to FIFA's records with 807 goals for club and country.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the Portugal forward now has 59 career hat tricks, only one other before Saturday had been in a United jersey — in January 2008 against Newcastle during his first six-season spell at the club.
“Ronaldo did what he does best," United midfielder Paul Pogba said. “You have the best striker in history in our team, it cannot be a problem. Today he showed why he is Cristiano Ronaldo."
Ronaldo is in his first season back at United from Real Madrid, and this was his first hat trick for United since January 2008.