Cristiano Ronaldo becomes all-time top European Championship scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time top scorer in the history of the European Championship with a late penalty in Portugal's opening Euro 2020 game against Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

He beats the previous mark of nine set by France's Michel Platini.

