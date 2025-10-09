Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first billionaire footballer: What is his net worth, how does it compare to Lionel Messi?

Cristiano Ronaldo, to top off a legendary career, has become the first footballer in history to become a billionaire.

The 40-year-old Portugal great has been valued at $1.4 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with his financial ascent coming on the back of his June contract extension with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, which is reportedly valued at over $400 million.

Ronaldo becomes first billionaire footballer.

Where does Cristiano Ronaldo's wealth come from? As per Bloomberg's report, Ronaldo earned more than half-a-billion dollars ($550 million) in just wages between 2002 and 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey to become a billionaire

The rest of his accumulated wealth, meanwhile, came from other sources, including an $18 million-a-year decade-long deal with Nike, as well as $175 million from endorsements with top global brands such as Armani and Castrol, among others.

Ronaldo's earnings from endorsements and deals.

However, post-2023, Ronaldo's net worth saw a sharp rise, with the all-time Champions League top scorer joining Al-Nassr from Manchester United with an annual salary of $237.5 million, plus bonuses. On top of that, Ronaldo also reportedly received a 15% stake in the Saudi club.

How moving to Al-Nassr affected Ronaldo's finances.

Now a billionaire, CR7 joins an elite group of athletes who have made it to this exclusive club: basketball legends Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods, and tennis maestro Roger Federer.

For comparison, Ronaldo's biggest professional rival, Argentine magician and World Cup winner Lionel Messi, is estimated to be worth around $850 million.

How does Ronaldo's wealth compare with Messi?

However, with Ronaldo far from retiring, he could end up soaring past the aforementioned sporting greats.

In a recent interview at the Portugal Football Globes gala on Tuesday, Ronaldo asserted that he would not be hanging up his boots any time soon.

"I still have a passion for this," the 40-year-old said, adding, "My family says it's time to quit and they ask me why I want to score 1000 goals if I've already scored 900-something. But I don't think that way inside."