Home / Sports / Football News /  Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups

1 min read . 24 Nov 2022Agencies
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates with teammate Joao Felix after scoring from the penalty spot his side's opening goal against Ghana during a World Cup group H soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar

  • Ronaldo set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score at five World Cups on Thursday after opening the scoring in Portugal's World Cup clash with Ghana.

The 37-year-old set the record when he smashed home a penalty in the 65th minute at the 974 Stadium in Doha to give Portugal the lead in the Group H clash with the Black Stars.

The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead. He has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when he converted a penalty against Iran in the group stage.

Ronaldo scored one goal at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, another at the 2014 tournament in Brazil, and four in Russia in 2018.

Ronaldo extended his men's record tally of international goals to 118.

Brazil forward Marta has scored in five Women’s World Cups.

