Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 10-match drought for Portugal, becomes first footballer to score in six different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo finally got going in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a sixth minute strike against Uzbekistan during Portugal's Group K clash at the Houston Stadium on Tuesday. Having been criticised for his mistakes in the opener against DR Congo, Ronaldo shut his critics in style as Uzbekistan goalie Abduvohid Nematov had no answers to Portugal captain's strike.

Despite the criticism, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez kept faith on the 41-year-old as the lead striker against Uzbekistan. He missed a Nuno Mendes pass on the far post by just an inch, but the moment of magic came on the sixth minute after a cross from Pedro Neto from the right.

The former Manchester United star bent his body to send a right footer past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. With this goal, Ronaldo ended his 10-match drought for Portugal. The last time he scored for Portugal before Uzbekistan game was in the 2022 World Cup against Ghana.

In the process, Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different World Cups he has played in. he made his World Cup debut for Portugal in 2006 at the age of 21. In fact, Ronaldo became the youngest and oldest player to score a World Cup goal for Portugal.

He opened his World Cup goalscoring account in 2006, added another in 2010, scored once in 2014, netted four times in 2018. He scored just one in 2022 before extending his remarkable record in the 2026 edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup goals

World Cup Appearances Goals Assists Portugal's finish 2006 6 1 0 Semifinals 2010 4 1 1 Round of 16 2014 3 1 1 Group-Stage 2018 4 4 0 Round of 16 2022 5 1 0 Quarterfinals 2026 2 2 0 TBD

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Eusébio Ronaldo added another to his tally in the 39th minute to more past legendary Eusébio as Portugal's highest goalscorer at the World Cup stage. Ronaldo now has scored 10 goals at the World Cups, compared to Eusébio's nine. With this two goals so far against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo's tally for Portugal went to 145 - the most by anyone in this earth.

With his 10 goals so far, Ronaldo now joins the elite list of 16 players who have gotten double digits in World Cups. The goals make Ronaldo the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 edition.

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