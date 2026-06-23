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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 10-match drought for Portugal, becomes first footballer to score in six different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo' sixth minute strike put him in history books as the Portugal captain became the first man on earth to score in six different World Cups he has played in.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jun 2026, 11:32 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring against Uzbekistan.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates scoring against Uzbekistan.(AFP)
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Cristiano Ronaldo finally got going in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a sixth minute strike against Uzbekistan during Portugal's Group K clash at the Houston Stadium on Tuesday. Having been criticised for his mistakes in the opener against DR Congo, Ronaldo shut his critics in style as Uzbekistan goalie Abduvohid Nematov had no answers to Portugal captain's strike.

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Despite the criticism, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez kept faith on the 41-year-old as the lead striker against Uzbekistan. He missed a Nuno Mendes pass on the far post by just an inch, but the moment of magic came on the sixth minute after a cross from Pedro Neto from the right.

Also Read | POR vs UZB LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mendes score

The former Manchester United star bent his body to send a right footer past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. With this goal, Ronaldo ended his 10-match drought for Portugal. The last time he scored for Portugal before Uzbekistan game was in the 2022 World Cup against Ghana.

In the process, Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different World Cups he has played in. he made his World Cup debut for Portugal in 2006 at the age of 21. In fact, Ronaldo became the youngest and oldest player to score a World Cup goal for Portugal.

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He opened his World Cup goalscoring account in 2006, added another in 2010, scored once in 2014, netted four times in 2018. He scored just one in 2022 before extending his remarkable record in the 2026 edition.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today in Portugal vs Uzbekistan?

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup goals

World CupAppearances GoalsAssistsPortugal's finish
2006610Semifinals
2010411Round of 16
2014311Group-Stage
2018440Round of 16
2022510Quarterfinals
2026220TBD

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Eusébio

Ronaldo added another to his tally in the 39th minute to more past legendary Eusébio as Portugal's highest goalscorer at the World Cup stage. Ronaldo now has scored 10 goals at the World Cups, compared to Eusébio's nine. With this two goals so far against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo's tally for Portugal went to 145 - the most by anyone in this earth.

With his 10 goals so far, Ronaldo now joins the elite list of 16 players who have gotten double digits in World Cups. The goals make Ronaldo the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 edition.

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Tuesday's game was the 230th of Ronaldo’s international career, which is the most in history. This is likely to be the final World Cup for Ronaldo, who won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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