Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 10-match drought for Portugal, becomes first footballer to score in six different World Cups

Cristiano Ronaldo finally got going in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a sixth minute strike against Uzbekistan during Portugal's Group K clash at the Houston Stadium on Tuesday. Having been criticised for his mistakes in the opener against DR Congo, Ronaldo shut his critics in style as Uzbekistan goalie Abduvohid Nematov had no answers to Portugal captain's strike.

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Despite the criticism, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez kept faith on the 41-year-old as the lead striker against Uzbekistan. He missed a Nuno Mendes pass on the far post by just an inch, but the moment of magic came on the sixth minute after a cross from Pedro Neto from the right.

The former Manchester United star bent his body to send a right footer past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov. With this goal, Ronaldo ended his 10-match drought for Portugal. The last time he scored for Portugal before Uzbekistan game was in the 2022 World Cup against Ghana.

In the process, Ronaldo also became the first player to score in six different World Cups he has played in. he made his World Cup debut for Portugal in 2006 at the age of 21. In fact, Ronaldo became the youngest and oldest player to score a World Cup goal for Portugal.

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He opened his World Cup goalscoring account in 2006, added another in 2010, scored once in 2014, netted four times in 2018. He scored just one in 2022 before extending his remarkable record in the 2026 edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup goals

World Cup Appearances Goals Assists Portugal's finish 2006 6 1 0 Semifinals 2010 4 1 1 Round of 16 2014 3 1 1 Group-Stage 2018 4 4 0 Round of 16 2022 5 1 0 Quarterfinals 2026 2 2 0 TBD

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses Eusébio Ronaldo added another to his tally in the 39th minute to more past legendary Eusébio as Portugal's highest goalscorer at the World Cup stage. Ronaldo now has scored 10 goals at the World Cups, compared to Eusébio's nine. With this two goals so far against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo's tally for Portugal went to 145 - the most by anyone in this earth.

With his 10 goals so far, Ronaldo now joins the elite list of 16 players who have gotten double digits in World Cups. The goals make Ronaldo the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 edition.

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Tuesday's game was the 230th of Ronaldo’s international career, which is the most in history. This is likely to be the final World Cup for Ronaldo, who won the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and the Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in