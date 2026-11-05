Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to step away from international football draws attention to the parts of his working life that operate outside the national team. One of the clearest is the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels brand he built with Pestana Hotel Group. The partnership already runs five hotels and has a sixth planned for Paris in 2027. Here are five facts about the brand.
Pestana Hotel Group has stated that the five Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels are a 50-50 investment partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, with day-to-day management handled by the Portuguese hotel group. Notably, the brand is a partnership that began with a first hotel in Funchal, Ronaldo’s hometown.
Pestana lists five operating hotels: Funchal, Lisbon, Madrid, New York and Marrakech. A Pestana 10-year overview published in 2026 names them as Pestana CR7 Funchal, Pestana CR7 Lisboa, Pestana CR7 Gran Vía in Madrid, Pestana CR7 Times Square in New York, and Pestana CR7 Marrakech.
The first hotel opened in Funchal in 2016, with Lisbon following the same year. Madrid, on the Gran Vía, and New York, in Times Square, opened in 2021, and Marrakech in 2022. Pestana marks 2026 as the brand’s 10th year and describes the hotels as urban lifestyle properties rather than a separate business announced after this week’s Portugal exit.
According to Pestana, a sixth hotel is due to open in Paris in 2027, which would add a third European capital after Lisbon and Madrid. The Portugal News has reported a 210-room hotel near Austerlitz, described as the largest in the Pestana CR7 portfolio so far, with completion expected in 2027.
Pestana Hotel Group has put the Paris investment at 60 million euros. An older Pestana statement had pointed to an earlier opening date. Howver, the current public timetable from Pestana is 2027.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement ends a long national-team chapter that included multiple major tournaments and a record goal tally for Portugal. Ronaldo said he would hand back Portugal’s No. 7 shirt, closing a spell he dated to August 2003. The 41-year-old finishes with 146 goals in 234 appearances.
He continues at club level with Al-Nassr, so the Pestana CR7 portfolio remains one of the ongoing commercial interests that can be checked in public company statements after the Portugal exit.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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